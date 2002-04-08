Adagio Therapeutics Announces CEO Succession Plan

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ( ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced a Chief Executive Officer succession plan. Current Adagio CEO Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D. has communicated to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Adagio that he agreed in principle to resign from his position as CEO. Upon Dr. Gerngross’s departure from the Company, the Board intends to appoint Mr. David Hering, M.B.A., who has served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dr. Gerngross also agreed to transfer the duties of the Chief Executive Officer to Mr. Hering.



“We have built a strong foundation for Adagio as a late-stage stage development company with the resources in place to execute the work ahead,” said Mr. Hering. “We have great confidence in the deep expertise of the entire Adagio team as we move to our next phase of long-term success and growth. We look forward to providing further detail around this succession, as well as business updates, in the near term.”

Mr. Hering is a seasoned life sciences leader with more than 25 years of industry experience, having spent much of his career leading functions within vaccine franchises at some of the top pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Adagio, Mr. Hering led Pfizer’s mRNA Global Franchise and launched its COVID-19 vaccine as president, North America. Mr. Hering holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio ( ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, including COVID-19 and influenza. The company’s portfolio of antibodies has been optimized using Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to provide patients and clinicians with the potential for a powerful combination of potency, breadth, durable protection (via half-life extension), manufacturability and affordability. Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple non-competing, broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers to support clinical trials and initial launch quantities, ensuring the potential for broad accessibility to people around the world. ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody that is not approved for use in any country. The safety and efficacy of ADG20 have not been established. For more information, please visit www.adagiotx.com.

