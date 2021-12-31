Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Roku Inc

New Purchases: MELI, XM, DKS, DOCN, GLBE, GDS, APPS,

MELI, XM, DKS, DOCN, GLBE, GDS, APPS, Added Positions: JMIA, RLX, CZR,

JMIA, RLX, CZR, Reduced Positions: ZTO, HUBS, CARG, AFRM, SE,

ZTO, HUBS, CARG, AFRM, SE, Sold Out: MGNI, ROKU, DASH, OUT, PDD, TWLO, ZM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Global E Online, sells Magnite Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Roku Inc, DoorDash Inc, Outfront Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 843,119 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,460 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 189,439 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.06% Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 175,309 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51% Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 457,526 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.7%. The holding were 15,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 457,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 150,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 182,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 187,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 1080.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 957,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,775,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 28.32%. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP still held 843,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 64.82%. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $497.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP still held 5,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.