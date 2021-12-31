Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: MELI, XM, DKS, DOCN, GLBE, GDS, APPS,
- Added Positions: JMIA, RLX, CZR,
- Reduced Positions: ZTO, HUBS, CARG, AFRM, SE,
- Sold Out: MGNI, ROKU, DASH, OUT, PDD, TWLO, ZM,
For the details of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hidden+lake+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 843,119 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,460 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 189,439 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.06%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 175,309 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51%
- Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 457,526 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.7%. The holding were 15,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 457,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 150,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 182,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 187,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 1080.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 957,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,775,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Reduced: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 28.32%. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP still held 843,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 64.82%. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $497.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP still held 5,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP. Also check out:
1. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hidden Lake Asset Management LP keeps buying