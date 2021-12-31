Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, Accenture PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, State Auto Financial Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DLR, CMA, EW, GS, MCO, SHW, SNOW, CB,
- Added Positions: SDY, ACN, UNH, AMGN, VTI, MSFT, VOO, SR, AMZN, TSLA, AAPL, VGT, GOOG, DGRO, QQQ, GOOGL, IEMG, FB, EFA, INTU, NVDA, ABBV, PFE, CRM, TMO, COST, BAC, BRK.B, VO, KO, JPM, DHR, AMD, XOM, NEE, ZTS, VBK, DAL, WMT, AMAT, IXUS, ADBE, MDLZ, BLK, CSX, CVS, CVX, CME, DUK, ETN, FDX, F, UPS, LOW, SPGI, NKE, NSC, PNC, PEP, LIN, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, AGG, MDT, JPST, ITOT, LMT, MRK, MA, LLY, INFY, GD, BIV, JNJ, MCD, NOC, MMM, ITM, IVV, MBB, CSCO, SCHB, T, VZ, TSM, PYPL, BSV, INTC, LQD, PZA, MO, NFLX, TIP, SCHO, CMCSA, VBR, CHTR, USMV, CCI, GE, ISRG, AVGO,
- Sold Out: STFC, GLD, MRNA, SPAB, C, SQ, ZM, DXC, MTB, KD,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 165,645 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 268,516 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,888 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 54,370 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 56,342 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 150.23%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 105,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 215.40%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 345.20%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.58%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $51.42.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.
