Mirova US LLC Buys Xylem Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

Just now
Investment company Mirova US LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xylem Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sunrun Inc, Ball Corp, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mirova US LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mirova US LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,328,478 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 624,647 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,152,609 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,052,110 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,541,774 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Mirova US LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 75,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 8050.99%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,140,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,052,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 2099.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,340,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,490,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 728,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,257,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mirova US LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.



