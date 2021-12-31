Mirova US LLC Buys Xylem Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: MELI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xylem Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sunrun Inc, Ball Corp, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mirova US LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,328,478 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 624,647 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,152,609 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,052,110 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,541,774 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%

Mirova US LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 75,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 8050.99%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,140,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,052,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 2099.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,340,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,490,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 728,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,257,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova US LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.