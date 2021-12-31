Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Apple Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells CyrusOne Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: AAPL, SCHZ, VOE, AMZN, AMGN, BK, IEF, BRK.B, IWP, IYW, XLV, TLH, XLY, BA, XLC, BAC, SPTL, AEM, DIVO, XLP, IYF, HNDL, AEE, BLOK, IYH, CI, AMAT, POCT, SCHO, XLU, AMD, ABT, GM, MKC, MINO, BOCT, VTIP, COIN, VWO, XLNX, PDI, WM, ROST, IOO, FVD, RF, JKE, IJR, QYLD, SCHB, MRVL, ICE, SMMU, IBM, HUM, GSK, C, AZN, ALL, IONQ, MPC, FIVN, MRNA, ASLE, HUGS, MTTR, CYXT, DMYS.U, RIVN, AVDE, BIV, MARA, EFV, FMB, FTGC, DG, PL, OCSL, SOFI, SOFI, SNII, LUMN, BRSP, SSSS, UPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells CyrusOne Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, United States Commodity Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 384 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 391,001 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,180,153 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 508,232 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,645 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,606 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 187,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 112,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,180,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 508,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 498,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 170.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 72,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 72,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.