Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Apple Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells CyrusOne Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: AAPL, SCHZ, VOE, AMZN, AMGN, BK, IEF, BRK.B, IWP, IYW, XLV, TLH, XLY, BA, XLC, BAC, SPTL, AEM, DIVO, XLP, IYF, HNDL, AEE, BLOK, IYH, CI, AMAT, POCT, SCHO, XLU, AMD, ABT, GM, MKC, MINO, BOCT, VTIP, COIN, VWO, XLNX, PDI, WM, ROST, IOO, FVD, RF, JKE, IJR, QYLD, SCHB, MRVL, ICE, SMMU, IBM, HUM, GSK, C, AZN, ALL, IONQ, MPC, FIVN, MRNA, ASLE, HUGS, MTTR, CYXT, DMYS.U, RIVN, AVDE, BIV, MARA, EFV, FMB, FTGC, DG, PL, OCSL, SOFI, SOFI, SNII, LUMN, BRSP, SSSS, UPH,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHF, SCHV, IVV, SCHE, SLYV, VCIT, XLK, BOND, TOTL, SLYG, XLF, XLI, SCHH, TIP, VNQ, VTV, VB, VMBS, XLE, IQLT, BSV, SCHA, AGG, PDBC, MOAT, SRLN, VCSH, VSS, CVX, CSCO, INTC, LMT, PG, ANGL, BIL, EMB, JEPI, XLB, MO, KO, HON, SJM, WBA, TSLA, IEI, IWD, IWF, JPHY, MDYV, SCHD, VIG, T, COP, DLR, D, EMR, MS, CRM, SO, SBUX, UNH, VZ, DIS, WFC, V, PSX, FB, ABBV, DOCU, HYG, IWN, IWO, MUB, PALC, SPDW, VEA, AMT, BMY, CSPI, CVS, CMCSA, DVN, ETN, XOM, HD, ISRG, JNJ, MCD, MRK, MU, NVDA, NFLX, QCOM, USB, UPS, WMT, NVG, AVGO, IPOF, AOR, BND, COPX, DGRO, EFA, EFAV, FBND, IDNA, IHAK, IWM, MDYG, MNA, QQQ, SCHX, SJNK, SPAB, SPLV, VBR, VCLT, VOO, VTI, XSOE, XT, IVZ, BCRX, CLF, CL, CCI, LLY, ENB, NEE, F, GS, JCI, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, LUV, TGT, TMO, ULBI, CHI, BDJ, BX, MELI, PM, BUD, KMI, LADR, GOOG, SHOP, SQ, NIO, ORCC, CPNG, AMLP, EEM, EMLP, EMQQ, EWU, HDV, IBDP, IBTB, IJH, ITOT, IUSG, IWY, MGV, MINT, QUAL, REGL, SCHM, SCZ, SPYV, TECB, VEU, VFVA, VTEB, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, SPEM, IEFA, SPMB, IEMG, VUG, MSFT, SHEN, ESGU, GLD, IHI, SHM, CNC, IAU, FCX, TTD, IJS, UNP, IP, GDX, DFAT, BKD, PARA, PYPL, BABA, USMV, DNN, ZBRA, IYY, SLVP, LNDC, TXN, SFNC, MTUM, GOOGL, SDY, PLD, SLVO, SLV, PAPR, VYM, SPYG, IVE, MJ, KOMP, ROL, ADBE, CERN, COST, FDX, FMBH, GE, WELL, MAR, MLM, NEM, O, RIGL, FTEC, RTX, VLO, VTNR, SRNE, KKR, STAG, CG, STOR, BTNB, ARKK, DFAC, EFG,
- Sold Out: CONE, EMXC, USCI, ORI, MDT, OIH, PENN, CRTO, JD, EVH, ROKU, MP, SLVM, ONCT, SLI, SLI, MNMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Visionary Wealth Advisors
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 391,001 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,180,153 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 508,232 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.38%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,645 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,606 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 187,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 112,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,180,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 508,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 498,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 170.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 72,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 72,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.Sold Out: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $42.91.Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.
