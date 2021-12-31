Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells Momentive Global Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA

New Purchases: ZG, RBAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, MongoDB Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Cedar Fair LP, sells Momentive Global Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,392 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.07% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 92,668 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.37% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 432,074 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.86% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 39,618 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.64% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 325,194 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.30%

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 477,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 327.07%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 121.37%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 92,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 159.64%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $390.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 39,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 134.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 325,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 108.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 432,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 177.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 258,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.