Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells Momentive Global Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA

- New Purchases: ZG, RBAC,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CRM, MDB, FWONK, FUN, AYX, NYT, ADBE, ROVR, SQ, BTNB,
- Sold Out: MNTV, CNI, AMBP, YAC,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,392 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.07%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 92,668 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.37%
- Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 432,074 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.86%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 39,618 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.64%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 325,194 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.30%
Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 477,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 327.07%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 121.37%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 92,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 159.64%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $390.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 39,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 134.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 325,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 108.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 432,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 177.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 258,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
