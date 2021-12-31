Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

New Purchases: FQAL, VTV, VNQ, VUG, ICF, IEFA, USMV, SCHD, VOO, VTIP, SCHK, IJH, SPY, IUSB, VEU, VYM, BIV, SPAB, BND, GVI, BSV, SCHZ, VCIT, IJR, VGIT, SPYV, VWO, OCIO, LTPZ, VCSH, PFF, USHY, COM, TLT, MRK, IEI, GWW, INTF, GIS, NOW, AMGN, VMBS, SBGSY, MAA, XEL, GM, LRLCY, KMB, VRTX, DMLRY, ELS, EXC, GD, DEO, TM, HSBC, TD, HST, SIEGY, DD, LVMUY, CNI, BNS, AIG, DG, BNPQY, REG, DPSGY, EMR, SHOP, MET, ROST, UL, STT, ABC, CMWAY, RCRUY,

Added Positions: IVV, SPTM, VTI, SPTL, OPER, AGG, AAPL, VEA, MSFT, IXUS, AMZN, SCHP, TMO, GOOGL, SHY, GOOG, TSLA, ITOT, PG, BRK.B, JNJ, JPM, JPST, UNH, BLK, HD, XOM, CVX, BAC, NVDA, PEP, UPS, USRT, NKE, AMT, IAU, PFE, PLD, ABT, ACN, CVS, LOW, NFLX, UNP, ADBE, CSCO, ECL, EQIX, KO, MCD, ABBV, ADP, COST, DHR, GILD, LLY, MMC, MS, NEE, ORCL, SBUX, WFC, AVGO, COP, GS, HPE, LIN, MDLZ, NTRS, PEAK, PSA, QCOM, SCHB, TT, AMAT, BK, CMS, DLR, EXPD, F, O, SBAC, TXN, USB, WST, ARE, AVB, BKNG, CBRE, CCI, EQR, INVH, JCI, MTD, RY, SO, SPG, SPIP, SUI, WELL, ZTS, ASML, BXP, CDNS, DGX, DRE, DUK, ESS, EXR, GOVT, IDXX, INTU, NVO, SCHR, SONY, T, UDR, APTV, AZN, BWX, ES, GE, HCA, IYR, K, PRU, WMT,

Reduced Positions: IEMG, SPEM, IAGG, SPDW, BIL, SCHO, DIS, TIP, CMCSA, MA, FB, SCHE, AXP, IBM, PM, A, RHHBY, XYL, CRM, NSRGY, HES, SCHF, WAT, SPMD, SPSM, TGT, ABB, HDV, EW, COF,

Sold Out: V, EAGG, PYPL, VIXY, MMM, NVS, MDT, HON, C, CAT, BMY, MO, CHTR, BBY, ADSK, BA, TMUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 515,997 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.85% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 245,287 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) - 120,131 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.26% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 211,646 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.80% Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) - 189,387 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 189,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 49,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 21,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 86,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 84,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2261.33%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 21,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 515,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1045.38%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 26,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 219,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF by 56.26%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $100.07, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 120,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.89%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $22.89, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.