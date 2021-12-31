Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Anthem Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, Zendesk Inc

- New Purchases: VICR, JNPR, GS, MRO, CHTR, COMM, CVS, FDX, ADTN, CP, MNST, TSM, MSCI, GOGN, OHI, MU, ABT, LPLA, XM, ACTD, CBOE, KD, FHN, AYX, BRD.U, BXP, CPRT, EQIX, KO, HTZ, BSX, PFE, MASI, CNC, EMR, NYCB, PH, PNR, GXO, TER, GSK, MDLZ, OMC, TRMB, CG, PSTG, LSI, VC, COST, ILMN, IPGP, JKHY, OLED, MKFG, SAM, XRAY, D, THC, CBRE, DKS, PHG, WH, GH, FXLV, ARHS, CVX, FOUR, DOCS, XLU, FORM, LUV, SPB, INFN, BF.B, EQT, RPM, MTSI, HTA, BHVN, SITM, COIN, MCG, LICY, ONL, NOW, NEWR, WOOF, ECL, VG, FOCS, BTI, EHC, HUN, UPS, CFX, AMBA, INGN, PRVA, SOFI, SOFI, APD, DD, WRK, SHW, GLPG, ESI, ZS, OM, CANO, AMZN, CERN, CAKE, EMN, TAP, TSN, XENE, PING, SGHT, SRPT, ALNY, DRI, AVNT, SBUX, VRTX, WYNN, HUBS, TWLO, TPIC, MDB, SMAR, DOMO, FTCH, GFL, DISCA, MOH, VCYT, ETSY, CVNA, ARVN, PGNY, ITOS, OMIC, VLD, DTC, UNP, WEC, ATEC, BERY, PSNL, FULC, CF, PODD, SPOT, STEM, FWRG, GFS, SG, IOT, CI, YUM, RPID,
- Added Positions: ANTM, AM, FB, GM, VST, VICI, ISRG, KMI, AR, PWR, WDC, HUM, INFO, CTLT, NRG, EW, CNP, KIM, PFGC, FTCI, PG, SEDG, AAP, SPLK, PSX, TNDM, RF, TJX, SITC, SPG, ICUI, LH, IVZ, GPN, HFC, MPWR, DVN, SBNY, CFG, NARI, T, APTV, ASO, SU, XEL, CONE, PEN, SHLS, HST, VRAY, O, DOV, MRVL, QGEN, GKOS, ADC, AZN, HAL, PVH, DAL, MRTX, SGRY, AMP, GNRC, COMP, GT, HOG, HSY, PZZA, PKI, SEE, SWK, UAA, TFII, KHC, TPR, XOM, ST, YELP, NSTG, HQY, UBER, DECK, LOW, PBF, RARE, NVRO, ADNT, DRVN, CHK, RONI, ALGN, KKR, CHGG, PCTY, PYPL, ASML, STZ, CCK, EXPE, STE, NCLH, GPRO, SAGE, ADM, AVY, ELY, CSCO, WAB, QURE, HPE, ESTA, REAL, INGR, CUTR, IMGN, MAT, SSYS, WM, BLMN, ISEE, LSXMK, ATH, QTRX, VRM, LUNG, BIIB, LAD, AXTA, FCAX, FINM, DGNU, KRNL, GSQD, SPAQ, SPAQ, APP, HIII, SNII, AURC, ESM, FZT, RSKD, SLGC,
- Reduced Positions: CTRA, AMD, NEE, PXD, UNH, NVST, CNI, BURL, WDAY, MSFT, HCA, AVTR, CALX, IQV, SUI, NSC, IVAN, OVV, SMTC, ABC, DHR, ADI, MA, NBIX, ABBV, ZI, AXP, BAX, NVDA, TYL, DDOG, MGP, JBHT, PAYC, RRR, INSP, QCOM, ENPH, SNOW, AGCB, XPOF, MTCH, LRCX, STT, AVGO, MSGS, PI, NTNX, CRU, FTEV, IS, LIVN, AZTA, PEAK, MCD, MCK, NUAN, STAG, HZNP, IAC, BKNG, CMG, SNAP, MED, TMO, FIVE, ON, CDMO, TXRH, WCN, SQ, TEAM, APLS, SWAV, ASH, ADSK, BHC, BBWI, SPWR, TREE, XPDI, S, S, ATRC, CE, NTRA, FLGT, LTHM, EDR, EDR, AMN, ANGO, CRUS, NFLX, WLK, SQM, TMUS, CVE, OCX, IRTC, ROKU, DTIL, CRWD, OLK, CVRX, DH, OLPX, ALB, FANG, FWONK, CURV,
- Sold Out: CRM, MRK, ZEN, VEI, LLY, EQNR, MDT, WMB, COP, KSU, LNC, H, CZR, GMED, DIN, MCHP, MS, DISH, CTSH, BBY, WEN, UTHR, WFC, LKQ, OTEX, NNN, KMB, WMT, CLR, XPO, ADP, OXY, GWRE, PECO, ED, JBLU, ORLY, VMW, MRVI, RSI, HAE, HRC, TRU, ALK, FICO, MGA, ORCL, PEP, TNL, DELL, ATVI, CME, ERIC, NFG, VEEV, EXR, ITW, DG, GOOG, EVBG, PLAN, ALKS, CSX, GLW, SNN, ETN, NTRS, MTN, LULU, DCRC, AOS, CGNX, SAIA, QRVO, ELAN, CARR, PSFE, CLX, EVR, ULTA, CDNA, SCR, ATUS, CPLG, SKIN, BL, VSCO, KSS, TSCO, CWEN, PTON, MOTN, A, BLKB, IGT, RCM, ICLR, SABR, SMPL, SONO, ACI, STER, HUBG, IP, NKE, NTR, CYBR, NVO, PDCO, SGEN, ESPR, ADPT, SEER, ARCH, F, HRL, KTB, ABCL, OCDX, CNMD, EMKR, SIG, DZSI, AER, TRIL, CCXI, TWTR, ACCD, FORE, FA, CALM, DAR, OLN, PLAY, PTGX, SIBN, SFT, THRN, MSOS, STMP, ANGI, REGI, RCKT, CRSP, CRTX, VERV, AAPL, MEOH, QDEL, UHS, RVNC, BBIO, ONEM, OSH, SRAD, TOST, LFG, GPS, FLDM, AKA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cinctive Capital Management LP
- General Motors Co (GM) - 612,368 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.42%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,128,415 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.08%

- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,483,430 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.43%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 400,000 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 355,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 722,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 980,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 1632.79%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 47,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 194.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,128,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 401.26%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 64,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 89.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 612,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 253.05%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 938,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 967.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 530,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: (VEI)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41.
