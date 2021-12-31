Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, Zymergen Inc

New Purchases: S, S, PATH,

S, S, PATH, Added Positions: ZEN, DOCU, SMAR, RNG, AVLR, QTWO, TDOC, EVBG, NET, ESTC, DT,

ZEN, DOCU, SMAR, RNG, AVLR, QTWO, TDOC, EVBG, NET, ESTC, DT, Sold Out: EXAS, ZY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, UiPath Inc, Zendesk Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells Exact Sciences Corp, Zymergen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cota Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cota Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 267,197 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 188,788 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 996,777 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 626,768 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.85% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 346,779 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 370,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 430,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 51.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 375,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 220,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 626,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 209,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 337,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 379,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zymergen Inc. The sale prices were between $6.53 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $9.6.