Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, Zymergen Inc

For the details of Cota Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cota+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cota Capital Management, LLC
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 267,197 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio.
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 188,788 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 996,777 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 626,768 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.85%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 346,779 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%
Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 370,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 430,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 430,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 51.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 375,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 220,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 626,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 209,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 337,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 379,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.Sold Out: Zymergen Inc (ZY)
Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zymergen Inc. The sale prices were between $6.53 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $9.6.
