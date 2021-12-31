Conifer Management, L.L.C. Buys Rimini Street Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Cresud SACIF y A, EVI Industries Inc

Added Positions: BABA, RMNI,

BABA, RMNI, Reduced Positions: BLDR, IMXI, EVI,

BLDR, IMXI, EVI, Sold Out: CRESY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rimini Street Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Cresud SACIF y A, EVI Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conifer Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Conifer Management, L.L.C. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 14,800,000 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 8,323,777 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 3,000,000 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,155,836 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,014,793 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,336,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cresud SACIF y A. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.01.