Tao Capital Management LP Buys IonQ Inc, Bird Global Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IonQ Inc, Bird Global Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Tao Capital Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 828,815 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio. Ouster Inc (OUST) - 11,253,152 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,284,851 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 2,053,047 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 28,750 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 2,053,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 904,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tao Capital Management LP added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $7.41.