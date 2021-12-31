Tao Capital Management LP Buys IonQ Inc, Bird Global Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: IONQ, BRDS, LAZR,
- Added Positions: MDGL,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, WRBY,
- Sold Out: DNLI, SNSE,
For the details of Tao Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tao+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tao Capital Management LP
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 828,815 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio.
- Ouster Inc (OUST) - 11,253,152 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,284,851 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio.
- IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 2,053,047 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 28,750 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 2,053,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bird Global Inc (BRDS)
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 904,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)
Tao Capital Management LP added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.Sold Out: Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (SNSE)
Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $7.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tao Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Tao Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tao Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tao Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tao Capital Management LP keeps buying