Tao Capital Management LP Buys IonQ Inc, Bird Global Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Tao Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys IonQ Inc, Bird Global Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Tao Capital Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tao Capital Management LP
  1. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 828,815 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ouster Inc (OUST) - 11,253,152 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,284,851 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 2,053,047 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 28,750 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 2,053,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bird Global Inc (BRDS)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 904,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Tao Capital Management LP added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Sold Out: Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (SNSE)

Tao Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $7.41.



