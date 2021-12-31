Atreides Management, LP Buys Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Twitter Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

New Purchases: INTC, OKTA, SQ, MA, DLO, GRAB, PTON, HCP, BRDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Okta Inc, Block Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Twitter Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atreides Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Atreides Management, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 97,446 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.77% Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,165,110 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 7,563,888 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 779,392 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 659,353 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.36%

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 4,165,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 779,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 893,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 336,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,244,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,940,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 97,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 773.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 539,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 106.47%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,469,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 659,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.26%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 47,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,012,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.