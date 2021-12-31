Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atreides Management, LP Buys Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Twitter Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Investment company Atreides Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Okta Inc, Block Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Twitter Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atreides Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Atreides Management, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Atreides Management, LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 97,446 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.77%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,165,110 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 7,563,888 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  4. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 779,392 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 659,353 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.36%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 4,165,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 779,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 893,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 336,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,244,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,940,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 97,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 773.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 539,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 106.47%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,469,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 659,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.26%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 47,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,012,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.



