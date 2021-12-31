Wishbone Management, LP Buys Wayfair Inc, Alteryx Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: AYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, Alteryx Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, American Eagle Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wishbone Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Wishbone Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,639,000 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.95% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 217,000 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% Wayfair Inc (W) - 535,000 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.71% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 160,000 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.62% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,400,000 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%

Wishbone Management, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 820,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wishbone Management, LP added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 214.71%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.