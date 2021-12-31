Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wishbone Management, LP Buys Wayfair Inc, Alteryx Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wishbone Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, Alteryx Inc, sells Anthem Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, American Eagle Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wishbone Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Wishbone Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wishbone Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wishbone+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wishbone Management, LP
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,639,000 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.95%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 217,000 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
  3. Wayfair Inc (W) - 535,000 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.71%
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 160,000 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.62%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,400,000 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Wishbone Management, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 820,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Wishbone Management, LP added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 214.71%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wishbone Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Wishbone Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wishbone Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wishbone Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wishbone Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus