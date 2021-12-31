EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, American Tower Corp, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: SPG, GSK, QGRO, PANW, FCX, STZ, MSI, CC, DHR, BUFD, PHM, MCHP, ISRG, COWZ, PDBC, MDIV, FCTR, JKH, VTWO, CALF, ICOW, JSML, ECOW, PAMC, QINT, SRLN, BOND, IXJ, KBA, DRIV,
- Added Positions: VTIP, AAPL, DIS, IVV, JPM, RDVY, MSFT, BRK.B, VYM, XLE, IQLT, LMT, CRM, PYPL, BCI, IJR, XLP, AMZN, CMG, GLD, TOTL, HD, TSLA, AIEQ, EEM, QUAL, COST, DE, SO, MINT, VGSH, VNLA, LOW, DGRO, IEMG, IJH, XLB, XLK, BA, CSCO, COP, GOOGL, MCD, PEP, ABBV, IWN, ADBE, BAC, KO, GPC, HON, INTC, QCOM, TMO, X, V, IGSB, IVE, IWS, LIT, NOBL, PDP, PFF, SPYG, TDIV, VUG, XLY, ABT, AXP, ADP, BLK, COF, C, CLF, DTE, DLR, LLY, EL, HPQ, ITW, J, MU, NKE, PAYX, PFE, PXD, PG, PEG, RY, STX, TSM, TGT, WMT, MA, AVGO, ZTS, BST, AA, CWB, EZM, FENY, FIDU, FNCL, IEFA, IWY, JEPI, LMBS, PYZ, VGK, VLUE, VNQ, XLI, XLU, ACN, AMP, ASH, TFC, CVX, CMI, DUK, F, GS, MRVL, MAS, MCK, UNP, FFC, LULU, NOW, CTLT, DOW, AMLP, CUT, EFA, EMB, ENFR, FDT, GDX, IYR, LQD, MOAT, NXTG, QQQ, SCHF, SCHX, VCR, VDC, VNQI, VOO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: ARKG, SHY, SDY, BMY, TMUS, FIXD, JNJ, GD, VTI, ARKK, DBA, ITA, BRSP, DVY, USFR, FDN, FEM, UBSI, QCLN, RSP, JMST, GSEW, JPS, VMBS, FB, UL, VEA, VOT, UPS, GSIE, MJ, JPIN, FXU, EPS, DHS, DEM, OCGN, ANGL,
- Sold Out: AMT, SBUX, DFJ, DON, PEY,
For the details of EPG Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epg+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EPG Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,359 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,101 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,820 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 293,235 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 101,422 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.15, with an estimated average price of $75.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $482.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42.Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $68.59 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $72.48.Sold Out: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of EPG Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. EPG Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EPG Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EPG Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EPG Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros