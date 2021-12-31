EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, American Tower Corp, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: SPG, GSK, QGRO, PANW, FCX, STZ, MSI, CC, DHR, BUFD, PHM, MCHP, ISRG, COWZ, PDBC, MDIV, FCTR, JKH, VTWO, CALF, ICOW, JSML, ECOW, PAMC, QINT, SRLN, BOND, IXJ, KBA, DRIV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, American Tower Corp, Starbucks Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPG Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, EPG Wealth Management LLC owns 397 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPG Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epg+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,359 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,101 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,820 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 293,235 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 101,422 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.15, with an estimated average price of $75.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $482.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $68.59 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $72.48.

EPG Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.34.