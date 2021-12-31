Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc Buys , Sells Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc

- New Purchases: ^HSCE,
- Sold Out: EDR, EDR, QSR, HHC, CPNG, BRK.A, PLAY, RXRX, GOOGL, SRAD, CZOO, BWCAU, PSTH, LYEL, LICY, MNDY, DBRG, GAIA, ASZ.U, YMM, VLATU, BABA, SVFC, CCCS, SVFB,
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- (^HSCE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $8042.74 and $9356.85, with an estimated average price of $8713.19. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.
