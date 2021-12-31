LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Sells Gores Guggenheim Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Offerpad Solutions Inc

New Purchases: IMPX, CVII, AVDX, SVFB, CCV, SVFA, SVFC, APSG, CCVI, FTCV, DNAA, DNAC, DNAD, DNAB, EMLDU, PRPB, DGNU, CND, SBEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, SVF Investment Corp 2, Churchill Capital Corp V, sells Gores Guggenheim Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Offerpad Solutions Inc, Trebia Acquisition Corp, Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 57.08% of the total portfolio. SVF Investment Corp (SVFA) - 3,849,500 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX) - 2,900,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 2,500,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.WS) - 2,000,000 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 995,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.746600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,211,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.8.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Offerpad Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.