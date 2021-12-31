LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Sells Gores Guggenheim Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Offerpad Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: IMPX, CVII, AVDX, SVFB, CCV, SVFA, SVFC, APSG, CCVI, FTCV, DNAA, DNAC, DNAD, DNAB, EMLDU, PRPB, DGNU, CND, SBEA,
- Reduced Positions: OPA,
- Sold Out: GGPI, IPOF.U, OPAD, TREB.U, OLPX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 57.08% of the total portfolio.
- SVF Investment Corp (SVFA) - 3,849,500 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
- AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX) - 2,900,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 2,500,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.WS) - 2,000,000 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 995,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.746600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,211,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.8.Sold Out: Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Offerpad Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.54.Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.
