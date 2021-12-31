Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FORA Capital, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company FORA Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Lam Research Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Co, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FORA Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FORA Capital, LLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORA Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fora+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORA Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,329 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,812 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 60,326 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.01%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,950 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,967 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 22,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 18,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 46,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 131.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 202.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 122.98%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $692.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 244.38%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORA Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. FORA Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORA Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORA Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORA Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus