FORA Capital, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: NVDA, MSFT, ORCL, LRCX, HD, SPGI, AMAT, UPST, LIN, ISRG, MU, LOW, UNH, CONE, DKNG, GOOG, HUM, WTW, CTAS, MDT, APD, YUMC, LMT, MCO, VOYA, SHW, DIS, BLL, VZ, MCK, CI, XPEV, MCD, PEP, NET, KLAC, O, VLO, VMW, MMC, ROP, APO, FISV, BLDR, CPRT, INFO, TOL, MIME, ECL, WM, STE, ANSS, BLK, CAH, ABC, AJG, ITW, LEN, NTR, TRP, IQV, MKSI, NOC, ANTM, AZN, CTSH, WPC, IDXX, MDLZ, SSNC, ABBV, AMP, AON, CHKP, TER, BDX, FMC, LVS, SBUX, SYY, WCN, WB, FOUR, EOG, NEM, PHM, FTV, BIGC, CPNG, BCE, ROST, XLNX, PLNT, FFIV, RSG, SONY, WEC, YUM, LDOS, MRTX, BAH, DOV, EIX, FAST, PPL, SO, WHR, ZBH, ICLR, AME, CCMP, INCY, KBH, NDAQ, SLF, BR, VAC, SPLK, NVRO, FRPT, AVB, BMRN, FRT, HUN, INTU, JKHY, ROG, VRNT, SRPT, IEX, MRK, PEG, UPS, GWRE, BPMC, U, CMS, CPB, GPC, GILD, MAS, MRCY, TTEK, WDC, TWTR, EPAY, BTI, CE, ESS, HAE, MTCH, MTH, MOH, PFG, RBA, TFX, TECK, FBHS, CYBR, NEWR, RPD, OZON, PATH, BAX, CALM, CPT, HSY, ICE, LKQ, MGLN, NICE, NYT, REG, BWXT, VCRA, FLOW, LI, AAP, ARW, DUK, ENB, MAA, MNR, VG, RGA, ST, HCA, EQH,

NVDA, MSFT, ORCL, LRCX, HD, SPGI, AMAT, UPST, LIN, ISRG, MU, LOW, UNH, CONE, DKNG, GOOG, HUM, WTW, CTAS, MDT, APD, YUMC, LMT, MCO, VOYA, SHW, DIS, BLL, VZ, MCK, CI, XPEV, MCD, PEP, NET, KLAC, O, VLO, VMW, MMC, ROP, APO, FISV, BLDR, CPRT, INFO, TOL, MIME, ECL, WM, STE, ANSS, BLK, CAH, ABC, AJG, ITW, LEN, NTR, TRP, IQV, MKSI, NOC, ANTM, AZN, CTSH, WPC, IDXX, MDLZ, SSNC, ABBV, AMP, AON, CHKP, TER, BDX, FMC, LVS, SBUX, SYY, WCN, WB, FOUR, EOG, NEM, PHM, FTV, BIGC, CPNG, BCE, ROST, XLNX, PLNT, FFIV, RSG, SONY, WEC, YUM, LDOS, MRTX, BAH, DOV, EIX, FAST, PPL, SO, WHR, ZBH, ICLR, AME, CCMP, INCY, KBH, NDAQ, SLF, BR, VAC, SPLK, NVRO, FRPT, AVB, BMRN, FRT, HUN, INTU, JKHY, ROG, VRNT, SRPT, IEX, MRK, PEG, UPS, GWRE, BPMC, U, CMS, CPB, GPC, GILD, MAS, MRCY, TTEK, WDC, TWTR, EPAY, BTI, CE, ESS, HAE, MTCH, MTH, MOH, PFG, RBA, TFX, TECK, FBHS, CYBR, NEWR, RPD, OZON, PATH, BAX, CALM, CPT, HSY, ICE, LKQ, MGLN, NICE, NYT, REG, BWXT, VCRA, FLOW, LI, AAP, ARW, DUK, ENB, MAA, MNR, VG, RGA, ST, HCA, EQH, Added Positions: BABA, PAYX, EQIX, NUAN, STZ, MRVL, CSGP, EPAM, HLT, DHI, WDAY, PTON, GNRC, KMB, PGR, GPN, BILI, GIS, ARE, DHR, AMGN, FIS, PKI, LITE, CLX, ZTS, FLT, CAR, ORLY, MASI, TNDM, TSN, CTXS, ASAN, K,

BABA, PAYX, EQIX, NUAN, STZ, MRVL, CSGP, EPAM, HLT, DHI, WDAY, PTON, GNRC, KMB, PGR, GPN, BILI, GIS, ARE, DHR, AMGN, FIS, PKI, LITE, CLX, ZTS, FLT, CAR, ORLY, MASI, TNDM, TSN, CTXS, ASAN, K, Reduced Positions: CRM, NKE, NFLX, CVX, ETR, LLY, TMO, NOW, NEE, TMUS, NVS, CP, ABT, RMD, PXD, SNPS, PPG, AMD, FNV, DASH, BNTX, ZS, SNOW, VRSK, TSLA, XEL, VFC, AEP, MDB, CMA, CL, LYV, FANG, DDOG, BBY, PSX, DG, TEAM, PCTY, NSC, AWK, FDS, COST, SPG, YNDX, KEYS, ZEN, ZLAB, ELS, SBAC, AMT, AAPL, AAWW, CDNS, AEE, AER, MAR, AYX, TEL, BOOT, WST, H, HOLX, PAYC, SCI, MOS, PH, AVGO, SJM,

CRM, NKE, NFLX, CVX, ETR, LLY, TMO, NOW, NEE, TMUS, NVS, CP, ABT, RMD, PXD, SNPS, PPG, AMD, FNV, DASH, BNTX, ZS, SNOW, VRSK, TSLA, XEL, VFC, AEP, MDB, CMA, CL, LYV, FANG, DDOG, BBY, PSX, DG, TEAM, PCTY, NSC, AWK, FDS, COST, SPG, YNDX, KEYS, ZEN, ZLAB, ELS, SBAC, AMT, AAPL, AAWW, CDNS, AEE, AER, MAR, AYX, TEL, BOOT, WST, H, HOLX, PAYC, SCI, MOS, PH, AVGO, SJM, Sold Out: ADBE, XOM, JPM, BA, ATUS, CMG, FDX, CCI, TGT, BHP, BILL, CHTR, MRNA, DLTR, JNJ, PFE, REGN, ABNB, ACN, ILMN, BKNG, TT, RDS.A, TXN, RIO, DPZ, PNC, USB, EL, AZO, MA, LULU, CARR, DXCM, TFC, DRI, RCL, GLOB, COLD, UNFI, STNE, OTIS, PANW, ETN, MPC, WAT, LOGI, PYPL, SAM, FICO, MIC, CTLT, C, FITB, NVO, AVTR, CNI, STMP, RNG, DOCU, COP, SBNY, CFG, MPWR, VEEV, DECK, AMED, OKE, DGX, SIVB, TRMB, CDAY, ATO, WAL, A, BMY, SCHW, WMT, LBRDK, SUI, PLD, COF, CAT, MET, EVH, MDP, MDP, RNR, URI, GO, PPD, RGEN, TTC, MTN, XLRN, CHGG, BIIB, ROK, KRA, CVNA, TXG, DKS, POOL, TSCO, NLSN, GOGO, BKI, DLB, HRL, ES, OSK, SNA, THO, OLED, V, BLI, ADI, CERN, LII, MTB, PTC, DT, MTZ, MSTR, OMC, PRGS, SKX, SNX, TTM, GTLS, WIX, SHAK, ALNY, EWBC, IBM, LHCG, MGA, LPLA, HZNP, BGNE, HRI, ALC, ATR, GGG, OHI, PNW, TD, WLL, WEX, DOX, AIG, CFR, EXR, HAIN, NXST, PNM, STM, AXON, TRI, WBS, ZION, CROX, TRGP, EVBG, NCNO, BSY, BRK.B, DE, GSK, KLIC, LNC, MTD, RS, WTFC, CELH, WSC, FHB, OSH, ADS, BNS, BCO, CCEP, EEFT, SR, MGM, MHK, PZZA, BPOP, SJI, EVRG, TX, SPR, CLR, TREE, KRNT, BL, CHWY, ZI, MEG, CNXC, AOS, CB, OZK, ENTG, NHI, PDCE, RGLD, RYAAY, SMTC, SNN, ENV, TRUP, NTNX, LW, FND, SAFE, SONO, WMG, DEN, LNT, MDU, SGMS, MTSI, AMH, SITE, SGFY, CDZI, LYLT, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Lam Research Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Co, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FORA Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FORA Capital, LLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORA Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fora+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,329 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,812 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 60,326 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.01% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,950 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,967 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 22,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 18,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 46,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 131.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 202.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 122.98%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $692.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 244.38%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.