Logos Global Management LP Buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sells Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nkarta Inc

New Purchases: VTYX, GBT, ISEE, HARP, KYMR, FULC, RLMD, PTGX, NGM, MRTX, FOLD, ALNY, ZGNX, FATE, ARQT, SPRB, YMAB, VTGN, PYXS, TVTX, LIAN, WVE, MRNS, VERA, VRNA, ADGI,

VTYX, GBT, ISEE, HARP, KYMR, FULC, RLMD, PTGX, NGM, MRTX, FOLD, ALNY, ZGNX, FATE, ARQT, SPRB, YMAB, VTGN, PYXS, TVTX, LIAN, WVE, MRNS, VERA, VRNA, ADGI, Added Positions: RPTX, CYTK, ALGS, DICE, ALPN, EWTX,

RPTX, CYTK, ALGS, DICE, ALPN, EWTX, Reduced Positions: CMPS, BCYC, KZR, KRTX, ALXO, APLS, GRPH, FMTX, CNTA, TYRA, COGT, DYN, IDYA, BMEA, JNCE, RAIN, TALS, ATHA, JANX, EPIX, DAWN, IPSC, LABP,

CMPS, BCYC, KZR, KRTX, ALXO, APLS, GRPH, FMTX, CNTA, TYRA, COGT, DYN, IDYA, BMEA, JNCE, RAIN, TALS, ATHA, JANX, EPIX, DAWN, IPSC, LABP, Sold Out: DCPH, PMVP, NKTX, ARNA, VRDN, TIL, PRLD, IOVA, ALT, BCEL, GHRS, SYBX, STTK, KNTE, PASG, GLUE, KROS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, sells Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nkarta Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Logos Global Management LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $970 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Logos Global Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logos+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) - 2,906,352 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94% Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 1,325,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.50% Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,772,501 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 870,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.02% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,824,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,930,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $58.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 685,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 8400.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,112,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in DICE Therapeutics Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,664,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 163.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Instil Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $19.26.