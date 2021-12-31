Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, TJX Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Everest Re Group, Voya Financial Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, TJX Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Deere, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP owns 545 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,547 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,415 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 67,540 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. New Position WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 46,193 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 153.63% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 34,793 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.96%

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 67,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 1023.29%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Copart Inc by 1164.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 520.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 106,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 582.17%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 53,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 153.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $122.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 46,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 410.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 54,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.