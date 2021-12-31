Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Emerson Electric Co, General Mills Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IVOV, SPY, VIG, VSS, DVY, SDY, VXUS, EFA, CTRA, EEMV, IVV, MDY, IJH, NVDA, IJR, EW, UNH, ABC, JCI, DGX, CLX, SCHD, HBI, IWM, VWO, IBB, IWD, EEM, EWZ, IEV, VEU, EPP, SCHX, SCHG, SCHB, SCHA, RWR, IYH, SCHV, SCHF, IYE,
- Added Positions: CI, AMGN, PFE, CAT, SCHW, CVX, STZ, GILD, MDT, TMO, UL, VZ, MELI, GOOG, EIX, FB,
- Reduced Positions: GIS, WMT, HD, JPM, GE, TM, LOW, T, IDXX, XOM, EXPD, SO, MMM, DIS, FDX, CTAS, AXP, MRK, NVO, REGN, SYK, VMC, XLE, GD, MO,
- Sold Out: EMR, KD,
- Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) - 63,228 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,946 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,196 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 35,389 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,710 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $165.23. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 63,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 21,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 35,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 17,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
