Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Sells Cue Biopharma Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, sells Cue Biopharma Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lantern Pharma Inc, Vermilion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
  1. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 1,000,000 shares, 45.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) - 500,000 shares, 28.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) - 444,465 shares, 25.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.66%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.57%. The holding were 444,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Sold Out: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.

Sold Out: Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.11 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02.



