Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Sells Cue Biopharma Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc

CPG, APRN, Sold Out: CUE, SWN, TFFP, LTRN, VET, CVE, SRUUF, CCJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crescent Point Energy Corp, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, sells Cue Biopharma Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lantern Pharma Inc, Vermilion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 1,000,000 shares, 45.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) - 500,000 shares, 28.77% of the total portfolio. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.66%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.57%. The holding were 444,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.11 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02.