Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Essential Utilities Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: WTRG, PNC, ABBV, NJR, NEE, TMO, WMT, VERX,

MUB, AGG, IXUS, SUB, AAPL, NUGT, VLUE, TIP, SCHO, IGSB, FULT, EFG, SCHB, MSFT, JPM, PFE, PG, VEU, JNJ, VB, SCHZ, GOOGL, HD, DIS, ESGE, CMCSA, GOOG, T, VEA, VXUS, VIG, TXN, BRK.B, BA, DMS, PEP, XOM, MCD, LOW, QQQ, Reduced Positions: DFAX, SCHM, MRBK, NVDA, VTI, TSLA, GE, FB, BIV, BSV, VOO, VO, GLD,

DFAX, SCHM, MRBK, NVDA, VTI, TSLA, GE, FB, BIV, BSV, VOO, VO, GLD, Sold Out: CL, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Essential Utilities Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, New Jersey Resources Corp, Fulton Financial Corp, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 3,331,155 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 2,458,318 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 387,692 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 294,741 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 1,128,477 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fulton Financial Corp by 74.98%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $5.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.