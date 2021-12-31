Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Boxed Inc, SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

- New Purchases: ASTL, BOXD, SEDA.U, IFIN.U, DAOOU, HAIAU, HTAQ.U, CNDB.U, ACDI.U, RCFA.U, NETC.U, JUN.U, BPACU, BRD.U, SUAC.U, SVNAU, ZINGU, XPDBU, SCUA.U, CRECU, QTNT, HORIU, PHYT.U, RRAC.U, BIOSU, MNTN.U, IQMDU, LFACU, LFACU, LGSTU, SZZLU,
- Reduced Positions: MBAC.U,
- Sold Out: KWEB, SVOK, SBEAU, MOTV.U,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,431 shares, 54.92% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 21,715 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 10,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 2,488,693 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 2,488,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (SEDA.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 423,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InFinT Acquisition Corp (IFIN.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in InFinT Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 253,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (HAIAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 242,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.33.
