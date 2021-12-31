Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Boxed Inc, SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bracebridge Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Boxed Inc, SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp, InFinT Acquisition Corp, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Motive Capital Corp, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bracebridge Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bracebridge Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bracebridge Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bracebridge+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bracebridge Capital, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,431 shares, 54.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 21,715 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 10,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 2,488,693 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 2,488,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (SEDA.U)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 423,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: InFinT Acquisition Corp (IFIN.U)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in InFinT Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 253,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (HAIAU)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 242,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bracebridge Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bracebridge Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bracebridge Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bracebridge Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bracebridge Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus