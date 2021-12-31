Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X Blockchain ETF, Service Corp International, Sells Microsoft Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

- New Purchases: BKCH, SCI, LRCX, OLO, QQQ, NVO, UPS, SPG, MU, ME,
- Added Positions: RPRX, VTIP, BLCN, PENN, IYT, ASAN, SPY, FDX, VDE, CCI, UNH, SCHF, AMT, CMI, SCHD, GOOG, LMT, CAT, FB, EEMV, DFP, FCTR, PICK, SCHB, DIS, WMT, MCD, BIIB, ARCC, DKNG, QTNT, KO, LUMN, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, XOM, AAPL, CVLT, SLYV, SCHE, JNJ, TPL, JPM, NVDA, IP, AMZN, T, SCHG, PG, MINT, JPST, V, PEP, PFE, SHW, HD, ABBV, LMBS, AMGN, MRVL, ANTM, SHOP, VIG, INTC, PYPL, UBER, CACG, SRVR, XLF, SLY, FIVG, BOTZ, SPLK, ZBRA, QCOM, LOW, GOOGL, DLR, CSCO, SQ, JPHY, NSC, BRK.B, ABT,
- Sold Out: CRSP, TDOC, CVX, LYFT, GANX, MKC, KIDS, IBM, MDXG, HIVE, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Indie Asset Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indie+asset+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Indie Asset Partners, LLC
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 805,982 shares, 23.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 67,059 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,730 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 87,831 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,031 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 147.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 87,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gain Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.89.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Indie Asset Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indie Asset Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indie Asset Partners, LLC keeps buying