Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X Blockchain ETF, Service Corp International, Sells Microsoft Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X Blockchain ETF, Service Corp International, Lam Research Corp, Olo Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, CommVault Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indie Asset Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Indie Asset Partners, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 805,982 shares, 23.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 67,059 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,730 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 87,831 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,031 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 147.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 87,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gain Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.89.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.