Madison Wealth Management Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Rio Tinto PLC

Just now
Investment company Madison Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Rio Tinto PLC, Standex International Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Madison Wealth Management owns 153 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,525 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,278 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,764 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 364,816 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,205 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 484.78%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 115,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Standex International Corp (SXI)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Standex International Corp. The sale prices were between $101.03 and $119.97, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.



