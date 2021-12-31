Summit Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Sun Communities Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: ICSH, AAPL, SUSB, GOVT, AMZN, EAGG, WPC, MPC, IEMG, T,
- Added Positions: BNDX, VMBS, ESGU, ESGD, DFAX, ESGE, ESML, USMV, MTUM, VLUE,
- Reduced Positions: DFAC, ETN, JPM, UNH, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, IXUS,
- Sold Out: SUI, IXN, IHI, VEA, PG, MSFT, EMB, BLV, HYG, UNP, VXF, VWO, BSV, HD, PFE, TXN, LLY, CVX, SHW, JNJ, MMM, TLT, IJH,
For the details of Summit Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Wealth Group, LLC
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 253,785 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2676.64%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,032 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 54,932 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 179,578 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1504.23%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 272,804 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 134,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 31,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 67,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 43,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2676.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.38%. The holding were 253,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1504.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.14%. The holding were 179,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 39,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 131.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 27,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 143.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Summit Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying