Summit Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Sun Communities Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Sun Communities Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Wealth Group, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 253,785 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2676.64% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,032 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 54,932 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 179,578 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1504.23% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 272,804 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 134,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 31,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 67,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 43,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2676.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.38%. The holding were 253,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1504.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.14%. The holding were 179,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 39,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 131.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 27,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 143.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Summit Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.