Firestone Capital Management Buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

New Purchases: PWB, PWV, IAU, PRF, HAP, MLPX,

VCSH, IUSB, SCHE, VTEB, VWO, SCHP, IBM, IWV, TSLA, IEMG, XLE, T, VCIT, IXUS, NEAR, CROX, VZ, MMP, EPD, DSI, PFE, MS, JPM, Sold Out: BSV, COF, ADM, JD, ZM, AXP, BMY, BABA, DEM, DVY, VDE, CMCSA, IWR, IYW, ARCC, SCHW, CSCO, DUK, ENB, GS, HEI, WFC, PM, INOV, DOCU, ITOT, IWD, PFF, SPSB, GE, MDLZ, MCD, TSM, YUM, ET, DLS, PHDG, REET, SLQD, VONG, VSGX, ABT, MO, AEP, BAC, BMO, CP, CL, DEO, DD, ETR, ORCL, PPL, RYN, UPS, RTX, UNH, XEL, RNP, ARI, PHYS, FBHS, ZTS, NEP, COIN, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, EEM, FNDB, IDV, IVW, IWF, PHO, SCHM, VB, VNQI, VOX, XBI, BP, BNS, CCL, CLX, COP, DE, EMR, LHX, SJM, KMB, LMT, OHI, PDFS, SRE, JOE, SBUX, SYK, TEVA, TXN, TMO, ZBH, HTD, VGI, ABBV, LAND, ALLE, YUMC, NIO, DOW, CARR, DGS, EFV, ESML, FTEC, IVE, JETS, LIT, PAUG, PJUN, QQQ, RGI, XLP, CB, AMN, ASML, AWR, AMGN, BHP, BSX, CVS, CAT, FUN, CNP, GD, GIS, GNTX, GSK, HOG, LH, MFC, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, NVAX, PAYX, PHG, PAA, LIN, QCOM, RPM, O, RF, RSG, RCL, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SM, SLF, UL, NS, VOD, WYNN, LDOS, DAL, V, GM, PSX, FPI, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, PFHD, SQ, SNAP, CTVA, PTON, BNTX, OTIS, BEPC, PSTH, KD, ARKF, ARKG, BLOK, BOTZ, IGIB, IGSB, DBP, EMB, ESGU, EXI, FLRN, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, ISMD, IXC, JNK, MBB, QQQJ, SCHC, SCZ, SHV, SPMD, SUSC, TOTL, VBK, VGLT, VOE, XLB, XLU, AMD, APD, AIG, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BCE, BLDP, SAN, GOLD, BAX, NOTV, ADMP, ASXC, CVR, CTXS, NNN, DVN, ESLT, FLR, FL, FCX, GPC, HDB, HSBC, HAIN, HSY, HON, ITW, ISRG, IONS, VIAV, K, KEY, MRO, MKC, MET, VTRS, NCR, NOK, NVO, PENN, PLUG, NTR, BB, RVP, RBA, SAP, SONY, SCCO, LUV, SPH, TEF, TXT, TTE, X, OLED, WWR, WAB, XRX, OPK, UBP, CMG, PFO, BRW, PCN, JFR, EFT, HBI, WLDN, AWK, PSTI, AGI, KNDI, COMS, TNXP, CHTR, EXPR, TRGP, FANG, NVEE, PBPB, TWTR, BRX, AMC, CGC, CRBP, SHAK, XHR, SEDG, UNIT, SHOP, TDOC, KHC, LITE, ZYNE, AQMS, VINO, AGR, CRON, CWH, CRSP, LW, CNDT, BHF, SPCE, ZUO, LYFT, PINS, UBER, SNDL, NET, ARQT, NKLA, RXT, SNOW, SFT, RIDE, ABNB, HTOO, XL, RBLX, LGVN, OSCR, CVII, OGN, CANO, NE, PTRA, ASTR, LCID, RKLB, BNDX, CORP, DIA, DIM, IWO, KOMP, LQD, MJ, MUB, ROBT, SCHZ, SPDW, SPTM, SPYV, STIP, USIG, VGK, VGT, VOO, VTIP, WFH, XLF, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Firestone Capital Management owns 123 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 589,964 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 166,335 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 119,010 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 279,426 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 130,586 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $82.12, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 38,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.302600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.