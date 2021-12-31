Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Firestone Capital Management Buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

Investment company Firestone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Firestone Capital Management owns 123 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Firestone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firestone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Firestone Capital Management
  1. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 589,964 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 166,335 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 119,010 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 279,426 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 130,586 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $82.12, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 38,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.302600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.



