Aperture Investors, LLC Buys WESCO International Inc, Linde PLC, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Revolve Group Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Sony Group Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WESCO International Inc, Linde PLC, YETI Holdings Inc, Traeger Inc, Progyny Inc, sells Revolve Group Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Sony Group Corp, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperture Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aperture Investors, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Linde PLC (LIN) - 125,043 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.57% Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 301,739 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97% Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 979,885 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 401,644 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 682,335 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $122.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 211,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 201,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Traeger Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,151,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 220,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 63,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 494,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 110.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 125,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 61.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 401,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 802,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,247,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 162,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.