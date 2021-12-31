Aperture Investors, LLC Buys WESCO International Inc, Linde PLC, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Revolve Group Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Sony Group Corp

- New Purchases: WCC, YETI, COOK, PGNY, ICE, IHS, BRZE, PRM, TSLA, MLM, QCOM, MRO, VST, IREN, COTY, CVNA, SPLV, INFA, FCX, OPEN, UBER,
- Added Positions: LIN, NYT, DV, MCW, CCEP, RH, AIR, AMZN, DT, NCNO, NPO, AZEK, EWJ, IBN, TMUS, BABA, TSM, MDT, DRVN, STLA,
- Reduced Positions: SONY, BOOT, WSC, XPO, OLO, ATKR, SPT, AMPL, KRNT, AON, FIS, LSPD, VAC, CDNS, LAD, FTCH, AA, MSFT, SPLK, CSTM, FNCH, ADI, TRGP,
- Sold Out: RVLV, MTN, DOCN, CMCSA, CNQ, FB, NUAN, SE, EEM, DVN, RADI, FISV, ESTC, SNAP, PAGS, CRH, VLRS, GDS, MELI, BILI, GENI, SQ, EQT, ARCO, VWTR, TELL, GGAL, BMA, VVOS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Investors, LLC
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 125,043 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.57%
- Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 301,739 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.97%
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 979,885 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 401,644 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
- The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 682,335 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $122.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 211,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 201,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Traeger Inc (COOK)
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Traeger Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,151,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 220,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 63,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)
Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 494,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 110.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 125,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 61.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 401,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 802,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,247,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 162,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RH (RH)
Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.Sold Out: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
