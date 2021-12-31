Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate E

- New Purchases: IEF, TFI, APD, AVGO, ENB, SCHP, CNI, SPLV, SCHD, ITM, HYG, ESGE, CMDY, PCOR, UPST, VRTV, AMAT, NVS, BNS, CI, EOG, FDS, HSY, JLL, MS, OMC, PNC, PPG, BKNG, NEE, CEPU, NCMI, HNRG, WMC,
- Added Positions: USMV, TIP, GSIE, FALN, MTUM, TLT, IUSB, IJR, MUB, GOVT, VTEB, MA, MEAR, VYM, MSFT, UNP, AMGN, JPM, TSM, IVLU, VUG, AMZN, CVX, HD, V, EFG, ACN, AMD, MO, BRK.B, COST, GOOGL, MMC, PFE, PG, SO, UNH, FB, GOOG, AGG, GLD, IUSG, VB, ABT, ADP, BAC, BLK, CSCO, KO, CL, COP, D, ITW, INFY, LOW, MCD, SPGI, NVDA, NSC, ORCL, PEP, RSG, RDS.A, TD, USB, TSLA, ABBV, COMT, IJJ, IVV, SCHG, CB, ADBE, AFL, AXP, ARC, ADM, BAX, BTI, CVS, CAT, SCHW, C, DE, DUK, ECL, LLY, EPD, IBM, ISRG, SJM, MDLZ, LRCX, BBWI, MAR, MCK, NFLX, NOC, BPOP, RELX, RY, TMO, TTE, UPS, WM, WFC, ZTS, BRX, CAAP, IVW,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, IBDS, VIGI, VCSH, T, VLUE, VCIT, SLQD, IYE, BAB, MELI, IXG, IEMG, GD, HON, LMT, XOM, MMM, MBB, WMT, CMCSA, VZ, ETN, EMR, PANW, SHYG, SCHJ, BMY, IXUS, GIGB, BA, VOO, VYMI, MRK, PENN, VTRS, VIST, TPB, JD, ET, YUM, TXN, TGT, TRV, SAP, QCOM,
- Sold Out: IBDM, USHY, BABA, DGRO, EFV, PYPL, SQ, AMKR, MDT, MNMD, ELVT, SND, KD,
For the details of Stokes Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stokes+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stokes Family Office, LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 510,283 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,623 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,282,981 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 184,844 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 297,396 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1937.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 144.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 82,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 193,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stokes Family Office, LLC. Also check out:
1. Stokes Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stokes Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stokes Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stokes Family Office, LLC keeps buying