Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stokes Family Office, LLC owns 252 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 510,283 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,623 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,282,981 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 184,844 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 297,396 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1937.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 144.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 82,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 193,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.