Quaker Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 463,198 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.10% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 360,686 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,523 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 474,155 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 312,246 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 360,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 95,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 474,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 312,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 146,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.10%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 463,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.