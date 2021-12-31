Quaker Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

- New Purchases: VYMI, VTI, PFF, VTEB, VYM, TFX, VBR, XHB, AAPL, AMZN, VWOB, VIGI, VIG, HON, MSFT, JNJ, BRK.A, PFE, IBB, VOE, DRE, BMY, MGM, RTX, LLY, NSC, QQQ, LEN, PFO, MRO,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SRLN, JPST, STIP, VGT, VAW, VDE, VFH, SHYG,
- Reduced Positions: VIS, OIH, VHT, VCIT, VZ, VOX,
- Sold Out: LMBS, MCHI, XLE, CMCSA, MOS, JPM, FUMB, RCL, UBER,
For the details of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaker+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 463,198 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.10%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 360,686 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,523 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 474,155 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 312,246 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 360,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 95,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 474,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 312,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 146,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.10%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 463,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaker Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs