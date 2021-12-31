Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Shake Shack Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: HD, SHAK, IGT, HSY, DRVN, MNST,
- Reduced Positions: STZ, GLPI, FB, NKE, ARMK, TJX, TNL, MCD, KO, HLT, AMZN, SNAP, UBER, MGP, VICI, CZR,
- Sold Out: PLNT, TAP, SMG, EXPE, NCLH, RACE, EA, GOOG, SMPL, KHC, TWTR, WEN, JACK, BYD, GPS, RSI, RCL, OPEN, PZZA, RRR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 725 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.95%
- Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 39,067 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.11%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 62,533 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 44,138 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 9,500 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.84%
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 8,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 21,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 10,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.
