Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Shake Shack Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Shake Shack Inc, International Game Technology PLC, The Hershey Co, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 725 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.95% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 39,067 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.11% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 62,533 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 44,138 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63% Nike Inc (NKE) - 9,500 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.84%

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 8,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 21,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 10,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.