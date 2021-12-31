Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Danimer Scientific Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: FALN, SH, EMN, CME, IRM, IYZ, RE, FNOV, VOT, BUFD, VYMI, CNC, OSK, EXPE, UGI, HI, BPOP, TOL, SPIP, WPM, TGRW, SOXL, LITE, AZEK, VGK, PPL, UL, LH, LQDI, TFC, WDAY, IRT, ILMN, BUFR, GIS, BCE, OZ, GM, DHI, AIG, CL, CM, VFC, XMPT, BLDR, WY, BK, DGRW, ICE, SPUS, EXEL, URA, OCSL, MSCI, MDB, MFC, HSY, HOLX, HPQ, HBAN, IDV, EMX, CUEN,
- Added Positions: DNMR, EXPI, MUB, IWF, IVV, CVX, IUSV, SUB, XLF, XLK, VIG, QQQ, XLV, XLI, XLRE, FTSL, XLY, XLB, VCIT, ANTM, FCX, NOBL, UCO, AVSF, HCA, IJH, EMB, MTUM, SCHG, SCHA, TSLA, TRUP, AMLP, FDN, LMBS, PGF, HYG, JMST, NVG, NAD, SCHP, VOO, GOOGL, AAPL, SQ, BMY, FXH, FAUG, HL, IIVI, SPLV, BKLN, IUSG, SCZ, AOR, USA, MCK, NFGC, ROM, TTD, ABBV, AMZN, BRK.B, FBT, SLV, DGRO, IXUS, LQD, MBB, QUAL, TIP, IHI, MS, PANW, PEP, QLD, VIXY, SCHV, XLP, SRLN, MOAT, VO, VB, VEA, WEC, ABT, AEP, AMGN, T, BAC, BKNG, BAH, BTI, CZR, KO, GLW, CVS, CYBR, DE, DFAC, DFAX, ENB, EQIX, XOM, AG, FDNI, FRPT, GILD, GS, HUM, IBM, PDBC, PRF, SPGP, SHY, TLT, IGSB, IWB, IWO, DVY, IYR, GOVT, BBRE, JEPI, KKR, LLY, LIN, MMC, MA, MRK, FB, MDLZ, NFLX, ALTL, PH, PM, PRU, PSA, PWR, RTX, RGA, SCHB, SCHX, XLU, MDY, KRE, URI, GDX, BSV, BNDX, WFC, DTD, ZTS, ADBE, AFL, APD, MO, AXP, AWK, SWAN, DIVO, APO, AMAT, APTV, ADM, ARCC, APAM, AVY, BDX, MHN, BLMN, BWA, BR, CMG, CB, CHD, CI, CINF, CFG, UTF, COP, CCI, CMI, DLR, ETN, EBAY, ECL, EW, EPD, ETSY, EXAS, FDVV, FTEC, FRC, FPE, FTRI, CIBR, FTXH, RDVY, QQEW, FVD, FISV, AJG, GNRC, GD, GSK, GPN, HII, INTU, ISRG, DBC, PEY, XMMO, IQV, IAU, HDV, ESGU, GVI, IWY, TFLO, JCI, KBH, LHX, LRCX, ASG, VAC, MPW, MET, MKSI, MOH, MSI, MSM, NOC, NXPI, PALC, PKG, PLTR, PSX, PXD, PNC, PG, PGR, PLD, PTC, PHM, O, RIOT, SPGI, SCHW, FNDX, SCHM, SPG, SNOW, SRNE, SJNK, STE, HNDL, SYK, SIVB, SYF, TEL, TMO, TRV, ULTA, HYD, VUG, VTV, VT, VCSH, VRTX, VMW, WM, WELL, GLDM, XYL, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, VYM, EFA, JPST, MDT, SBUX, VZ, STX, USB, XLE, WMT, IVOL, VXUS, AGG, EFV, SPY, VTI, FIXD, AMD, MSFT, CRM, VIGI, AEM, CHTR, FIS, IEFA, SWKS, DIS, DOCU, HYLS, LMT, VEU, FHLC, DVYE, IJR, V, YUM, CMCSA, INTC, IEMG, EFG, JKI, IWD, NVDA, GLD, SMH, ABNB, BA, CF, GTLS, ED, COST, CRWD, EXC, FPEI, F, INMD, GTO, QLTA, IEF, ITOT, IBB, EFAV, VLUE, PFF, IWM, IVW, LOW, MRNA, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, RGLD, SAND, SCHI, SCHF, SCHC, SHOP, DIA, TXN, UNH, RTH, BND, VOE, VNQ, VWO, VTIP, VGIT, VGSH, MMM, WMS, ALK, ALB, BABA, AB, ALL, GOOG, AMP, ARES, ARKG, ASML, ADSK, ADP, TECH, BX, BRSP, CABO, CPRI, CRL, CLX, DHT, DFAU, DFUS, DFAS, DNP, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, SILJ, FDX, FDLO, FNV, FSK, GE, HAIN, HCAT, HON, ITW, MNA, SLQD, IUSB, USMV, SHV, ITA, ITB, COMT, KMB, KLAC, CCOR, LYB, MGA, MRVL, MELI, MTD, MPWR, NUE, OMCL, OKE, PAYX, REGL, SCHR, FNDA, SCHH, XLC, NOW, SHW, SONY, SO, RWO, FEU, RWR, SPLG, SPTS, SPYD, SLYG, SLYV, SDY, STAG, SU, TGT, TJX, MTN, VV, VRSN, WAL, USFR, AUY,
- Sold Out: CWB, CC, CDLX, FEZ, LUV, EBSB, SNPS, IGIB, ANET, QRVO, EEM, RIO, MAG, SOXX, VIXM, UWM, FIVG, IEI, CSGP, ALC, SCO, SLG, WSM, JEF, BXP, BAX, ZM, ANGL, PENN, JETS, TNA, ESGE, AAL, ONL, ACEV, ARKK, SDS, UNG, VNO, UYG, BIIB, FPI, DOC, COF, FMB, VTRS, SBRA, IDEX, KD,
For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Advisors Network LLC
- eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 2,310,370 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,492 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,764 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 439,136 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,714 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 600,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 822,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 7272.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,673,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 234,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 487.06%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 137.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 205,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 156,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.Sold Out: (EBSB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Advisors Network LLC. Also check out:
1. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Advisors Network LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs