Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Danimer Scientific Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: FALN, SH, EMN, CME, IRM, IYZ, RE, FNOV, VOT, BUFD, VYMI, CNC, OSK, EXPE, UGI, HI, BPOP, TOL, SPIP, WPM, TGRW, SOXL, LITE, AZEK, VGK, PPL, UL, LH, LQDI, TFC, WDAY, IRT, ILMN, BUFR, GIS, BCE, OZ, GM, DHI, AIG, CL, CM, VFC, XMPT, BLDR, WY, BK, DGRW, ICE, SPUS, EXEL, URA, OCSL, MSCI, MDB, MFC, HSY, HOLX, HPQ, HBAN, IDV, EMX, CUEN,

FALN, SH, EMN, CME, IRM, IYZ, RE, FNOV, VOT, BUFD, VYMI, CNC, OSK, EXPE, UGI, HI, BPOP, TOL, SPIP, WPM, TGRW, SOXL, LITE, AZEK, VGK, PPL, UL, LH, LQDI, TFC, WDAY, IRT, ILMN, BUFR, GIS, BCE, OZ, GM, DHI, AIG, CL, CM, VFC, XMPT, BLDR, WY, BK, DGRW, ICE, SPUS, EXEL, URA, OCSL, MSCI, MDB, MFC, HSY, HOLX, HPQ, HBAN, IDV, EMX, CUEN, Added Positions: DNMR, EXPI, MUB, IWF, IVV, CVX, IUSV, SUB, XLF, XLK, VIG, QQQ, XLV, XLI, XLRE, FTSL, XLY, XLB, VCIT, ANTM, FCX, NOBL, UCO, AVSF, HCA, IJH, EMB, MTUM, SCHG, SCHA, TSLA, TRUP, AMLP, FDN, LMBS, PGF, HYG, JMST, NVG, NAD, SCHP, VOO, GOOGL, AAPL, SQ, BMY, FXH, FAUG, HL, IIVI, SPLV, BKLN, IUSG, SCZ, AOR, USA, MCK, NFGC, ROM, TTD, ABBV, AMZN, BRK.B, FBT, SLV, DGRO, IXUS, LQD, MBB, QUAL, TIP, IHI, MS, PANW, PEP, QLD, VIXY, SCHV, XLP, SRLN, MOAT, VO, VB, VEA, WEC, ABT, AEP, AMGN, T, BAC, BKNG, BAH, BTI, CZR, KO, GLW, CVS, CYBR, DE, DFAC, DFAX, ENB, EQIX, XOM, AG, FDNI, FRPT, GILD, GS, HUM, IBM, PDBC, PRF, SPGP, SHY, TLT, IGSB, IWB, IWO, DVY, IYR, GOVT, BBRE, JEPI, KKR, LLY, LIN, MMC, MA, MRK, FB, MDLZ, NFLX, ALTL, PH, PM, PRU, PSA, PWR, RTX, RGA, SCHB, SCHX, XLU, MDY, KRE, URI, GDX, BSV, BNDX, WFC, DTD, ZTS, ADBE, AFL, APD, MO, AXP, AWK, SWAN, DIVO, APO, AMAT, APTV, ADM, ARCC, APAM, AVY, BDX, MHN, BLMN, BWA, BR, CMG, CB, CHD, CI, CINF, CFG, UTF, COP, CCI, CMI, DLR, ETN, EBAY, ECL, EW, EPD, ETSY, EXAS, FDVV, FTEC, FRC, FPE, FTRI, CIBR, FTXH, RDVY, QQEW, FVD, FISV, AJG, GNRC, GD, GSK, GPN, HII, INTU, ISRG, DBC, PEY, XMMO, IQV, IAU, HDV, ESGU, GVI, IWY, TFLO, JCI, KBH, LHX, LRCX, ASG, VAC, MPW, MET, MKSI, MOH, MSI, MSM, NOC, NXPI, PALC, PKG, PLTR, PSX, PXD, PNC, PG, PGR, PLD, PTC, PHM, O, RIOT, SPGI, SCHW, FNDX, SCHM, SPG, SNOW, SRNE, SJNK, STE, HNDL, SYK, SIVB, SYF, TEL, TMO, TRV, ULTA, HYD, VUG, VTV, VT, VCSH, VRTX, VMW, WM, WELL, GLDM, XYL, ZBRA,

DNMR, EXPI, MUB, IWF, IVV, CVX, IUSV, SUB, XLF, XLK, VIG, QQQ, XLV, XLI, XLRE, FTSL, XLY, XLB, VCIT, ANTM, FCX, NOBL, UCO, AVSF, HCA, IJH, EMB, MTUM, SCHG, SCHA, TSLA, TRUP, AMLP, FDN, LMBS, PGF, HYG, JMST, NVG, NAD, SCHP, VOO, GOOGL, AAPL, SQ, BMY, FXH, FAUG, HL, IIVI, SPLV, BKLN, IUSG, SCZ, AOR, USA, MCK, NFGC, ROM, TTD, ABBV, AMZN, BRK.B, FBT, SLV, DGRO, IXUS, LQD, MBB, QUAL, TIP, IHI, MS, PANW, PEP, QLD, VIXY, SCHV, XLP, SRLN, MOAT, VO, VB, VEA, WEC, ABT, AEP, AMGN, T, BAC, BKNG, BAH, BTI, CZR, KO, GLW, CVS, CYBR, DE, DFAC, DFAX, ENB, EQIX, XOM, AG, FDNI, FRPT, GILD, GS, HUM, IBM, PDBC, PRF, SPGP, SHY, TLT, IGSB, IWB, IWO, DVY, IYR, GOVT, BBRE, JEPI, KKR, LLY, LIN, MMC, MA, MRK, FB, MDLZ, NFLX, ALTL, PH, PM, PRU, PSA, PWR, RTX, RGA, SCHB, SCHX, XLU, MDY, KRE, URI, GDX, BSV, BNDX, WFC, DTD, ZTS, ADBE, AFL, APD, MO, AXP, AWK, SWAN, DIVO, APO, AMAT, APTV, ADM, ARCC, APAM, AVY, BDX, MHN, BLMN, BWA, BR, CMG, CB, CHD, CI, CINF, CFG, UTF, COP, CCI, CMI, DLR, ETN, EBAY, ECL, EW, EPD, ETSY, EXAS, FDVV, FTEC, FRC, FPE, FTRI, CIBR, FTXH, RDVY, QQEW, FVD, FISV, AJG, GNRC, GD, GSK, GPN, HII, INTU, ISRG, DBC, PEY, XMMO, IQV, IAU, HDV, ESGU, GVI, IWY, TFLO, JCI, KBH, LHX, LRCX, ASG, VAC, MPW, MET, MKSI, MOH, MSI, MSM, NOC, NXPI, PALC, PKG, PLTR, PSX, PXD, PNC, PG, PGR, PLD, PTC, PHM, O, RIOT, SPGI, SCHW, FNDX, SCHM, SPG, SNOW, SRNE, SJNK, STE, HNDL, SYK, SIVB, SYF, TEL, TMO, TRV, ULTA, HYD, VUG, VTV, VT, VCSH, VRTX, VMW, WM, WELL, GLDM, XYL, ZBRA, Reduced Positions: SCHD, VYM, EFA, JPST, MDT, SBUX, VZ, STX, USB, XLE, WMT, IVOL, VXUS, AGG, EFV, SPY, VTI, FIXD, AMD, MSFT, CRM, VIGI, AEM, CHTR, FIS, IEFA, SWKS, DIS, DOCU, HYLS, LMT, VEU, FHLC, DVYE, IJR, V, YUM, CMCSA, INTC, IEMG, EFG, JKI, IWD, NVDA, GLD, SMH, ABNB, BA, CF, GTLS, ED, COST, CRWD, EXC, FPEI, F, INMD, GTO, QLTA, IEF, ITOT, IBB, EFAV, VLUE, PFF, IWM, IVW, LOW, MRNA, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, RGLD, SAND, SCHI, SCHF, SCHC, SHOP, DIA, TXN, UNH, RTH, BND, VOE, VNQ, VWO, VTIP, VGIT, VGSH, MMM, WMS, ALK, ALB, BABA, AB, ALL, GOOG, AMP, ARES, ARKG, ASML, ADSK, ADP, TECH, BX, BRSP, CABO, CPRI, CRL, CLX, DHT, DFAU, DFUS, DFAS, DNP, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, SILJ, FDX, FDLO, FNV, FSK, GE, HAIN, HCAT, HON, ITW, MNA, SLQD, IUSB, USMV, SHV, ITA, ITB, COMT, KMB, KLAC, CCOR, LYB, MGA, MRVL, MELI, MTD, MPWR, NUE, OMCL, OKE, PAYX, REGL, SCHR, FNDA, SCHH, XLC, NOW, SHW, SONY, SO, RWO, FEU, RWR, SPLG, SPTS, SPYD, SLYG, SLYV, SDY, STAG, SU, TGT, TJX, MTN, VV, VRSN, WAL, USFR, AUY,

SCHD, VYM, EFA, JPST, MDT, SBUX, VZ, STX, USB, XLE, WMT, IVOL, VXUS, AGG, EFV, SPY, VTI, FIXD, AMD, MSFT, CRM, VIGI, AEM, CHTR, FIS, IEFA, SWKS, DIS, DOCU, HYLS, LMT, VEU, FHLC, DVYE, IJR, V, YUM, CMCSA, INTC, IEMG, EFG, JKI, IWD, NVDA, GLD, SMH, ABNB, BA, CF, GTLS, ED, COST, CRWD, EXC, FPEI, F, INMD, GTO, QLTA, IEF, ITOT, IBB, EFAV, VLUE, PFF, IWM, IVW, LOW, MRNA, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, RGLD, SAND, SCHI, SCHF, SCHC, SHOP, DIA, TXN, UNH, RTH, BND, VOE, VNQ, VWO, VTIP, VGIT, VGSH, MMM, WMS, ALK, ALB, BABA, AB, ALL, GOOG, AMP, ARES, ARKG, ASML, ADSK, ADP, TECH, BX, BRSP, CABO, CPRI, CRL, CLX, DHT, DFAU, DFUS, DFAS, DNP, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, SILJ, FDX, FDLO, FNV, FSK, GE, HAIN, HCAT, HON, ITW, MNA, SLQD, IUSB, USMV, SHV, ITA, ITB, COMT, KMB, KLAC, CCOR, LYB, MGA, MRVL, MELI, MTD, MPWR, NUE, OMCL, OKE, PAYX, REGL, SCHR, FNDA, SCHH, XLC, NOW, SHW, SONY, SO, RWO, FEU, RWR, SPLG, SPTS, SPYD, SLYG, SLYV, SDY, STAG, SU, TGT, TJX, MTN, VV, VRSN, WAL, USFR, AUY, Sold Out: CWB, CC, CDLX, FEZ, LUV, EBSB, SNPS, IGIB, ANET, QRVO, EEM, RIO, MAG, SOXX, VIXM, UWM, FIVG, IEI, CSGP, ALC, SCO, SLG, WSM, JEF, BXP, BAX, ZM, ANGL, PENN, JETS, TNA, ESGE, AAL, ONL, ACEV, ARKK, SDS, UNG, VNO, UYG, BIIB, FPI, DOC, COF, FMB, VTRS, SBRA, IDEX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Danimer Scientific Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Medtronic PLC, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2021Q4, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 619 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 2,310,370 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,492 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,764 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 439,136 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,714 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 600,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 822,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 7272.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,673,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 234,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 487.06%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 137.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 205,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 156,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.