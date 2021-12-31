Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC Buys First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: DVN, CP, HMC, CHK, APA, INTU, BX, KKR,
- Added Positions: FRI, IYR, QQQ, MRO, SPY, RSP, ITOT, HCA,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, VCIT, XLE,
- Sold Out: LQD, TOTL, EEM, KSU, DIS, HON, CHKP, FIS, IAU, BOH,
For the details of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aft%2C+forsyth+%26+sober%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,755 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 148,450 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 57,875 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,460 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 155,630 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 443.88%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 217,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 499.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 59,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 149.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 118,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: (KSU)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. Also check out:
1. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC keeps buying