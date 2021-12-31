Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Charter Communications Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Block Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: SQ,
- Added Positions: CHTR, TSM, NICE, HOG, TWLO, SIX,
- Reduced Positions: TPX, CYBR, SHOP, CDW,
- Sold Out: NFLX, NTCO, MA,
These are the top 5 holdings of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 600 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 38 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 370 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 70 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.
