Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Charter Communications Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Block Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Block Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA, Mastercard Inc, CyberArk Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 600 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 38 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 370 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% CDW Corp (CDW) - 70 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.