Leelyn Smith, LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Medtronic PLC, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Sells Stryker Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Medtronic PLC, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Natural Gas ETF, sells Stryker Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Water ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leelyn Smith, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Leelyn Smith, LLC owns 394 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 340,400 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 99,199 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 336,026 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) - 316,099 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 219,017 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $22.64, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6576.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 80,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 6454.15%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 64.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 190.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Water ETF. The sale prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $69.6 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $74.61.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Chindia ETF. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $51.78.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.