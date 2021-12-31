JNE Partners LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Amerco Inc

Investment company JNE Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNE Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, JNE Partners LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of JNE Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. JNE Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNE Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNE Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNE Partners LLP keeps buying
For the details of JNE Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jne+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JNE Partners LLP
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 561,902 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 306,300 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 172,900 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.42%
- MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU) - 1,500,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio.
- Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (ORIAU) - 1,500,000 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
JNE Partners LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 172,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of JNE Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. JNE Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNE Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNE Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNE Partners LLP keeps buying