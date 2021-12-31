JNE Partners LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Amerco Inc

Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Reduced Positions: UHAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNE Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, JNE Partners LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 561,902 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 306,300 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 172,900 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.42% MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU) - 1,500,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (ORIAU) - 1,500,000 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.

JNE Partners LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 172,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.