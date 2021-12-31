Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MPLX LP, The Walt Disney Co, Sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Phillips 66 Partners LP

- New Purchases: IDXX, SPGP, SE, DBRG, IBN, COWZ, HST, SYLD, RIVN, RLJPA.PFD, GOF, BBD, JEPI, GOTU, QYLD, BKCC, ZG, PDCO, SACH, ROOF, BBH, EURN, MGA, GOLD, ITUB, CRWD, PTON, INDI, MSOS, AGNC, EPRPE.PFD, SCI, CTO, TUR, HOM, CALF, OIH, PSY, ONL, KD, WLTH, MPC, CAMP, LNG, HBAN, PDCE, STAA, CMG, VMW, AGI, IONQ, CUBI, WES, TPVG, AA, VICI, HUT, DKNG, CMPS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MPLX, DIS, NVDA, BA, LLY, TGH, FXI, BEPC, EFAV, SLB, MMP, SPOT, FB, JPM, VSTM, TRTN, FCX, OCSL, LCID, ISTB, MPW, PYPL, F, U, FTEC, IBB, SHY, TEVA, VZ, DOW, DGRO, EEM, IDV, ITOT, OUNZ, RWM, TIP, MO, CAT, HAL, JNJ, MCD, SWKS, ET, UTF, DOC, TTD, ORCC, BSV, IWR, ATAX, BXMT, HUM, ISRG, LVS, MGM, MDT, NUE, OHI, PBR, PXD, LIN, PRU, DHC, V, STWD, BSBR, VLRS, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, BYND, DVYE, EFV, GLD, IJR, IWM, IWY, SDIV, TOTL, ABT, ATVI, AMZN, AMGN, NLY, ARCC, ADP, TFC, BSX, CMCSA, CXW, DVN, ETN, EPD, FHN, GE, GSK, HON, INTC, JBLU, K, MDLZ, LMT, MAC, MMC, MS, NYCB, NKE, PEP, PFE, O, RCL, SHW, SWK, TROW, TJX, USB, VFC, ANTM, RVT, HIX, CHY, MAV, NMZ, EDU, BR, OXLC, TAL, GM, NCLH, FPF, TWTR, TWOU, JD, NTRA, SNAP, GNLN, WOOF, PATH, BAB, EEMS, HYMB, KBWY, ONEQ, PFFR, RSP, SPIP, SPYV, XLK, ACN, AXP, AMT, ABR, CMA, EMN, NEE, GD, IBM, KEY, LAZ, TELL, MCHP, NHI, OKE, RF, STT, VIV, UL, UNH, WPC, WMB, UAVS, MUA, MSD, RQI, NCV, NCZ, RNP, HYT, EAD, BLW, FRA, UTG, LGI, EFT, BGR, TYG, MLCO, HTY, TWO, IVR, PMT, AVGO, LYB, KMI, VAC, PSX, HTA, SBSW, PK, BHVN, KREF, SOI, HFRO, DXJ, EFA, EGPT, ESGV, GDX, GHYG, IDU, IVV, IXP, IYH, IYJ, IYK, IYZ, JNK, KBWD, SCZ, SJNK, SLV, SOXX, VEGN, VOT, VSGX,
- Reduced Positions: BBN, QQQ, FDX, PARA, SPY, AAAU, DIA, BMY, VYMI, IVW, TDF, PETQ, MMM, COIN, FVAL, MOAT, MBT, QRVO, PHO, T, IEP, STX, IGT, ABBV, XLG, MRK, LMNR, ETSY, DIDI, GOGL, HTD, BX, QS, ATLC, NFLX, PHM, SABR, RMM, RMM, KWEB, GOOD, MKSI, SBRA, GPMT, MTUM, AMAT, BAC, INTU, MSFT, GEO, NBH, NVG, ARI, IJH, XLU, MET, WBA, EBAY, RDS.B, MA, TRTX, AMLP, DVY, GYLD, HDV, REM, UHAL, AVB, SAN, CVS, FUN, CVX, C, COP, ED, FRT, ILMN, LYV, MGIC, VTRS, NGG, QCOM, TOL, TTE, UNP, RTX, EMD, JFR, MELI, KKR, APO, VGI, GOOG, YUMC, NIO, AI, CNBS, EWZ, HYS, ICLN, IXG, IYE, PFF, ASML, AMD, ALCO, AB, BIDU, CBSH, EVC, HSBC, WELL, HPQ, MKL, ORLY, PAYX, PBT, PAA, TGT, URI, VRTX, WYNN, MHI, SOL, WDAY, GKOS, HPE, HRI, UBER, PLTR, OGN, EDOC, GOVT, IYG, IYM, IYW, JETS, MJ, MORT, SPYG, VCR, WIP,
- Sold Out: PSXP, AAL, DISCA, DTD, WKHS, RIDE, CVA, VER, PPL, PID, ALL, BHG, SIX, CAI, WRK, SRPT, MHO, LEN, EQIX, OVV, BP, NULG, CHPT, CHPT, SIVR, MNMD, JFU, FSLY, FUV, NVTA, LAND, VTGN, GNRC, TEF, PCH,
For the details of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samalin+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,944 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,956 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 35,354 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,189 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 125,278 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $489.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70.23%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96.Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02.Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $3.45 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $4.8.
