Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MPLX LP, The Walt Disney Co, Sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Phillips 66 Partners LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MPLX LP, The Walt Disney Co, NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Phillips 66 Partners LP, FedEx Corp, Paramount Global during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC owns 769 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,944 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,956 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 35,354 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,189 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 125,278 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $489.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70.23%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.02.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $3.45 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $4.8.