Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Hormel Foods Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, BHP Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Hormel Foods Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, BHP Group, Carrier Global Corp, Trimble Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aigen Investment Management, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Aigen Investment Management, Lp owns 1022 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aigen+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,082 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 121,994 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,162 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 50,493 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 105,880 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 71,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 121,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 50,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 105,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 128,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 715.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1984.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 466,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Snap Inc by 2142.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 211,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1787.97%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in General Electric Co by 647.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 81,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 650.53%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.