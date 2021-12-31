Oldfather Financial Services, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, AbbVie Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Clorox Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: ABBV, IBM,

ABBV, IBM, Added Positions: VOO, IWM, MDY, XLE, EFA, IWD, IJJ, EEM, IWO, IWN, VB, IJK, IWF, IJH, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, SCHA, AAPL, VO, VNQ, DE, BRK.B, SCHF, MSFT, BKE, AXP, JPM, ABT, ETN, DVY, UNH, PG, PEP, LOW, SCHE, KO, TSLA,

VOO, IWM, MDY, XLE, EFA, IWD, IJJ, EEM, IWO, IWN, VB, IJK, IWF, IJH, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, SCHA, AAPL, VO, VNQ, DE, BRK.B, SCHF, MSFT, BKE, AXP, JPM, ABT, ETN, DVY, UNH, PG, PEP, LOW, SCHE, KO, TSLA, Reduced Positions: AGG, IWB, JNJ, AMZN,

AGG, IWB, JNJ, AMZN, Sold Out: CLX, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, AbbVie Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Clorox Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oldfather Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfather+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 104,009 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 43,121 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 87,748 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,690 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 77,084 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.