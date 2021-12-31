Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: BUFR, VOOG, LGLV, LCID, PZZA, VGLT, AVUV, FAF, BOCT, CGW, JHG, MMC, TROX, ASAN, FANG, DNOV, URA, HLI, IXJ, CRBN, NVT, SXT, SCI, SBGI, AIZ, CSL, CINF, RBUS, FLGB, GXTG, PBP, CZA, ERUS, MRVL, PRGS, RHI, TGNA, ACTV, SCIF, WEN, EPI, SDVY, BUFD, GRMN, INDI, MWA, ARGX, BTCY, CDNS, COIN, GLDI, WTRG, FNF, FRG, BOTZ, RYH, LEN, LAC, MU, PLUG, PLD, QS, RBLX, STX, SHYF, SNPS, TRV, SHYD, AGFY, ALGN, AWR, AMRS, DJP, MUI, BRO, YOU, CLGN, CLGN, CYBR, DNMR, DELL, DWAC, QQQE, DOUG, DTE, ITEQ, ETD, ROBO, FNGR, FTXR, FCTR, FTCI, HHC, HPQ, IFRX, IIPR, POCT, DBC, RWL, KBWD, KBWY, BSCR, TLH, AOA, IUSB, ESML, LC, LXP, MET, MC, MOS, OGN, CALF, PXD, APTS, PRI, MVV, SSO, RRC, SSD, SPTN, HYMB, SPLK, SLI, SLI, STLD, SYNA, TBI, ITM, REMX, VRSN, WMB, SLVO, FAS, CURE, TLRY, TLRY,

BUFR, VOOG, LGLV, LCID, PZZA, VGLT, AVUV, FAF, BOCT, CGW, JHG, MMC, TROX, ASAN, FANG, DNOV, URA, HLI, IXJ, CRBN, NVT, SXT, SCI, SBGI, AIZ, CSL, CINF, RBUS, FLGB, GXTG, PBP, CZA, ERUS, MRVL, PRGS, RHI, TGNA, ACTV, SCIF, WEN, EPI, SDVY, BUFD, GRMN, INDI, MWA, ARGX, BTCY, CDNS, COIN, GLDI, WTRG, FNF, FRG, BOTZ, RYH, LEN, LAC, MU, PLUG, PLD, QS, RBLX, STX, SHYF, SNPS, TRV, SHYD, AGFY, ALGN, AWR, AMRS, DJP, MUI, BRO, YOU, CLGN, CLGN, CYBR, DNMR, DELL, DWAC, QQQE, DOUG, DTE, ITEQ, ETD, ROBO, FNGR, FTXR, FCTR, FTCI, HHC, HPQ, IFRX, IIPR, POCT, DBC, RWL, KBWD, KBWY, BSCR, TLH, AOA, IUSB, ESML, LC, LXP, MET, MC, MOS, OGN, CALF, PXD, APTS, PRI, MVV, SSO, RRC, SSD, SPTN, HYMB, SPLK, SLI, SLI, STLD, SYNA, TBI, ITM, REMX, VRSN, WMB, SLVO, FAS, CURE, TLRY, TLRY, Added Positions: XLK, COST, HD, SOXX, XLY, XLP, GOOG, XLB, XLE, IEF, VEEV, AAPL, SPY, PYPL, ITOT, NEE, AMZN, PFE, V, GOOGL, QQQ, IJR, SPYG, GUNR, TJX, UNP, BND, VGIT, ACN, ADBE, COP, DIS, TLT, JEF, MPC, MSI, XLV, MGK, AM, BRK.B, IEI, TIP, QUAL, LRCX, NAVI, NTAP, XLI, BKNG, CVX, DHR, DFS, DOV, EMLP, ICSH, JPM, OVV, UPS, ABT, AMT, CF, GLW, CMRE, RDVY, NTR, PANW, PAG, XLC, GLD, SPDW, SYK, VTV, VUG, VNQ, AMD, AB, AMGN, BA, CAT, CE, CI, CVS, DXCM, BROS, ETN, FDT, KNG, FTA, BALT, ICE, BKLN, IJJ, IJT, IVV, IWD, IWM, FLOT, JMST, LYB, MCK, NFLX, NKE, HYS, PEG, ROKU, SCHP, SCHJ, SPYV, MDYV, TMO, TSCO, VOO, VIG, MMM, ABBV, APD, ALSN, ALL, ABC, APAM, BMY, AVGO, COF, CL, STK, CMCSA, CSX, CMI, D, EXC, XOM, FDS, FPE, FNY, FNK, FTSM, FIXD, FTC, GIS, KRMA, HIPS, GXO, HSY, HON, PICB, ACWV, EEMV, IDV, IGIB, SUB, GOVT, IEFA, EFAV, SHYG, DGRO, IGRO, JPST, JSML, JNJ, K, KMB, LLY, INFL, LOW, LULU, MAR, MDT, MS, PFG, QCOM, RTX, ROK, CRM, SCHW, NOW, SJM, SNOW, SPEM, GMF, SLYV, SLYG, MDYG, SPLG, SPTL, SPTI, SPIB, SJNK, TOTL, SYY, TGT, TDG, UL, UNM, USB, HYD, VB, VBR, VTI, VZ, XPO, ZLAB, ZBRA, AGNC, ABNB, ALB, MO, AWK, NLY, ANTM, APA, AMAT, ANET, AVY, BGS, BDX, BBY, BHP, BAC, BX, SAM, BP, CPB, CCL, CARR, CMG, CLF, KO, STZ, CTVA, DDOG, DOCU, DOW, DD, EVN, EW, ENB, ENPH, ETSY, FSTA, FUTY, FITB, FIF, FMB, FEM, CIBR, GRID, FYT, FTSL, LGOV, QCLN, FAUG, FVD, FLT, SKOR, GNRC, GE, GM, GILD, GSK, GDRX, HAIN, HAL, HFRO, ITW, ILMN, INCY, SPLV, BSCQ, BSCP, RPG, RSP, IRM, ESGE, IEMG, EFV, EFG, SCZ, IVW, IWB, IWN, IYR, IBB, USMV, IXUS, ESGD, SMMV, SDG, IAGG, XT, IQLT, FALN, ESGU, JAZZ, JCI, KKR, LMND, USA, LYV, MCD, MRK, NGD, NEM, NSC, NOC, NVAX, NVG, NQP, OXSQ, SZNE, PSFE, CORP, PPG, RINF, NOBL, REGL, PRU, TMFC, RCL, RDS.A, RMT, SCHF, SCHD, SCHH, XLF, SHOP, SNA, MDY, SDY, SPYD, SPSM, CEF, PHYS, PSLV, SNDL, TMUS, HQL, THO, TTE, ULTA, U, ESPO, MOAT, VV, VOT, VOE, VBK, VO, VEU, VSS, VT, VONG, VEA, VYM, VFH, VGT, VGR, CSB, IHD, WM, WAT, WPC, XYL, ZM,

XLK, COST, HD, SOXX, XLY, XLP, GOOG, XLB, XLE, IEF, VEEV, AAPL, SPY, PYPL, ITOT, NEE, AMZN, PFE, V, GOOGL, QQQ, IJR, SPYG, GUNR, TJX, UNP, BND, VGIT, ACN, ADBE, COP, DIS, TLT, JEF, MPC, MSI, XLV, MGK, AM, BRK.B, IEI, TIP, QUAL, LRCX, NAVI, NTAP, XLI, BKNG, CVX, DHR, DFS, DOV, EMLP, ICSH, JPM, OVV, UPS, ABT, AMT, CF, GLW, CMRE, RDVY, NTR, PANW, PAG, XLC, GLD, SPDW, SYK, VTV, VUG, VNQ, AMD, AB, AMGN, BA, CAT, CE, CI, CVS, DXCM, BROS, ETN, FDT, KNG, FTA, BALT, ICE, BKLN, IJJ, IJT, IVV, IWD, IWM, FLOT, JMST, LYB, MCK, NFLX, NKE, HYS, PEG, ROKU, SCHP, SCHJ, SPYV, MDYV, TMO, TSCO, VOO, VIG, MMM, ABBV, APD, ALSN, ALL, ABC, APAM, BMY, AVGO, COF, CL, STK, CMCSA, CSX, CMI, D, EXC, XOM, FDS, FPE, FNY, FNK, FTSM, FIXD, FTC, GIS, KRMA, HIPS, GXO, HSY, HON, PICB, ACWV, EEMV, IDV, IGIB, SUB, GOVT, IEFA, EFAV, SHYG, DGRO, IGRO, JPST, JSML, JNJ, K, KMB, LLY, INFL, LOW, LULU, MAR, MDT, MS, PFG, QCOM, RTX, ROK, CRM, SCHW, NOW, SJM, SNOW, SPEM, GMF, SLYV, SLYG, MDYG, SPLG, SPTL, SPTI, SPIB, SJNK, TOTL, SYY, TGT, TDG, UL, UNM, USB, HYD, VB, VBR, VTI, VZ, XPO, ZLAB, ZBRA, AGNC, ABNB, ALB, MO, AWK, NLY, ANTM, APA, AMAT, ANET, AVY, BGS, BDX, BBY, BHP, BAC, BX, SAM, BP, CPB, CCL, CARR, CMG, CLF, KO, STZ, CTVA, DDOG, DOCU, DOW, DD, EVN, EW, ENB, ENPH, ETSY, FSTA, FUTY, FITB, FIF, FMB, FEM, CIBR, GRID, FYT, FTSL, LGOV, QCLN, FAUG, FVD, FLT, SKOR, GNRC, GE, GM, GILD, GSK, GDRX, HAIN, HAL, HFRO, ITW, ILMN, INCY, SPLV, BSCQ, BSCP, RPG, RSP, IRM, ESGE, IEMG, EFV, EFG, SCZ, IVW, IWB, IWN, IYR, IBB, USMV, IXUS, ESGD, SMMV, SDG, IAGG, XT, IQLT, FALN, ESGU, JAZZ, JCI, KKR, LMND, USA, LYV, MCD, MRK, NGD, NEM, NSC, NOC, NVAX, NVG, NQP, OXSQ, SZNE, PSFE, CORP, PPG, RINF, NOBL, REGL, PRU, TMFC, RCL, RDS.A, RMT, SCHF, SCHD, SCHH, XLF, SHOP, SNA, MDY, SDY, SPYD, SPSM, CEF, PHYS, PSLV, SNDL, TMUS, HQL, THO, TTE, ULTA, U, ESPO, MOAT, VV, VOT, VOE, VBK, VO, VEU, VSS, VT, VONG, VEA, VYM, VFH, VGT, VGR, CSB, IHD, WM, WAT, WPC, XYL, ZM, Reduced Positions: AGG, SBUX, FB, XLRE, JNK, VCR, C, KMI, NVDA, TAIL, INTC, KR, DKS, GD, BGFV, HRB, DMLP, DKNG, LHX, TT, TFC, TSN, ARKK, HYG, OLN, DGX, SEE, VCSH, AFL, AMLP, AFG, TDIV, GSY, DGL, IWS, SMDV, SABR, EZM, ELY, QYLD, IDXX, SHY, BSV, BABA, BNTX, CNC, EXAS, FDX, GIGB, GS, PGX, PHB, IAU, ITB, EMB, IJH, MRNA, OGIG, SCHZ, UNH, VFC, BIV, VWO, UITB, ATVI, AXP, T, CTLT, CBOE, ETY, LMBS, FDN, FISV, FCX, FUBO, PAVE, HSIC, IBM, PXH, PLW, XMLV, XSLV, IGSB, MBB, PFF, IUSG, EEM, NEAR, JCPB, MELI, MDLZ, ORI, PM, PSX, BOND, SLB, SCHI, SWKS, SWBI, DIA, CWB, XME, TDOC, TSLA, TWLO, OIH, VIGI, ERC, ALLY, AEP, APTV, ARCC, AZN, BIDU, BAX, SQ, CASY, CTAS, EMO, CTR, CLX, NET, CPRT, CRWD, DE, DEO, DLR, DIOD, ECL, EMR, ENTG, EPD, EQIX, EXPE, FEN, FEMS, FPXI, FXL, FPF, FTSD, GPC, GSLC, IEP, ICLR, EJAN, IPG, INTU, ISRG, BAB, PGHY, BSCO, PDP, PFM, PID, SPHQ, IWC, JKE, IHI, MUB, SHV, CMF, AOR, IJK, IWO, IWR, HDV, MTUM, IDRV, J, JSMD, KEY, KHC, MMP, MRO, MA, MKC, MNST, NDAQ, NOK, NVS, NVCR, NUE, NBB, OXY, OKTA, OUSA, COWZ, PK, PBCT, PULS, PDI, MINT, PFL, POOL, PPL, PZN, O, REGN, REFR, SMM, SCHX, SCHE, SCHA, SCHO, XLU, SHW, SCCO, LUV, XBI, ONEY, XAR, SYF, TSM, TWST, TWTR, UBER, UBSI, URI, VLO, SMH, BNDX, VCIT, VRTX, VOD, WEC, WELL, HEDJ, DLS, DEM, EES, IHDG, WDAY, GLDM, XEL,

AGG, SBUX, FB, XLRE, JNK, VCR, C, KMI, NVDA, TAIL, INTC, KR, DKS, GD, BGFV, HRB, DMLP, DKNG, LHX, TT, TFC, TSN, ARKK, HYG, OLN, DGX, SEE, VCSH, AFL, AMLP, AFG, TDIV, GSY, DGL, IWS, SMDV, SABR, EZM, ELY, QYLD, IDXX, SHY, BSV, BABA, BNTX, CNC, EXAS, FDX, GIGB, GS, PGX, PHB, IAU, ITB, EMB, IJH, MRNA, OGIG, SCHZ, UNH, VFC, BIV, VWO, UITB, ATVI, AXP, T, CTLT, CBOE, ETY, LMBS, FDN, FISV, FCX, FUBO, PAVE, HSIC, IBM, PXH, PLW, XMLV, XSLV, IGSB, MBB, PFF, IUSG, EEM, NEAR, JCPB, MELI, MDLZ, ORI, PM, PSX, BOND, SLB, SCHI, SWKS, SWBI, DIA, CWB, XME, TDOC, TSLA, TWLO, OIH, VIGI, ERC, ALLY, AEP, APTV, ARCC, AZN, BIDU, BAX, SQ, CASY, CTAS, EMO, CTR, CLX, NET, CPRT, CRWD, DE, DEO, DLR, DIOD, ECL, EMR, ENTG, EPD, EQIX, EXPE, FEN, FEMS, FPXI, FXL, FPF, FTSD, GPC, GSLC, IEP, ICLR, EJAN, IPG, INTU, ISRG, BAB, PGHY, BSCO, PDP, PFM, PID, SPHQ, IWC, JKE, IHI, MUB, SHV, CMF, AOR, IJK, IWO, IWR, HDV, MTUM, IDRV, J, JSMD, KEY, KHC, MMP, MRO, MA, MKC, MNST, NDAQ, NOK, NVS, NVCR, NUE, NBB, OXY, OKTA, OUSA, COWZ, PK, PBCT, PULS, PDI, MINT, PFL, POOL, PPL, PZN, O, REGN, REFR, SMM, SCHX, SCHE, SCHA, SCHO, XLU, SHW, SCCO, LUV, XBI, ONEY, XAR, SYF, TSM, TWST, TWTR, UBER, UBSI, URI, VLO, SMH, BNDX, VCIT, VRTX, VOD, WEC, WELL, HEDJ, DLS, DEM, EES, IHDG, WDAY, GLDM, XEL, Sold Out: DMAY, CIT, WSM, JVAL, CR, HBI, INGR, SIVR, SEIC, FLMN, ETRN, BBH, RGI, HII, IXG, FM, FV, BC, FLEE, DON, OAS, FDD, FDVV, FMAY, TECB, LEG, IEV, MNRL, TOLZ, MORT, PUTW, DOG, AROC, AOS, BIZD, AKAM, DVYE, X, TD, RMD, NIO, ICVT, GNK, FLGT, PDBC, BIG, IDCC, CBT, PICK, GDX, DVN, FBT, SDGR, LDUR, SPT, ARKG, ICOW, ARKF, PINS, ARVN, IBDM, NCLH, ABR, GVIP, JHB, GPM, CVNA, SNAP, BUD, VMW, WYNN, TRU, CFX, COO, PII, OSK, IP, SLVM, ONL, KD, MILE, AKBA, EGY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Home Depot Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC owns 942 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingsview+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 642,147 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,972 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,106 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 115,104 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 219,099 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.91%

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 175,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.28 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $142.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.675800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.66 and $140.01, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $114.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 219,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 88,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 240.67%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 3327.99%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 168.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 94.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 209,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $34.4.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $37.19.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.