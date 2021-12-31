CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

- New Purchases: CWI, PSK,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEU, BND, VTI, HYG, VCIT, VTIP, VMBS, VO, VB, ICSH, IWF, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, EFA,
- Sold Out: IXUS, VONV, LQD, PFF, VEA, RWO, SCHE, EBAY, SLX, TIP, DIS, ITW, WMT, KMPR, PFE, SAP, IBB, SMLF, LLY, EA, VHT, VONG, CM, DVY, VXUS, GSG, DHS, GNR, FILL, ESGV, XES, SCHF, SIVR, SLV, SLYG, VFH, VGT, VIG, VSGX, VTWO, T, HMC, APD, MO, AMZN, WTRG, BAC, CCL, FUN, CVX, KO, D, XOM, F, GE, HSY, KD, IBM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, MET, VTRS, PEP, PBI, SO, SPB, WPRT, BRY, TARA, OGN,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,643,822 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 652,550 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,404,550 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,103,523 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 286,928 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 85,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1530.91%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 48,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 3,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.
