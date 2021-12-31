CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

New Purchases: CWI, PSK,

CWI, PSK, Added Positions: IVV, VEU, BND, VTI, HYG, VCIT, VTIP, VMBS, VO, VB, ICSH, IWF, IJR,

IVV, VEU, BND, VTI, HYG, VCIT, VTIP, VMBS, VO, VB, ICSH, IWF, IJR, Reduced Positions: VUG, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, EFA,

VUG, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, EFA, Sold Out: IXUS, VONV, LQD, PFF, VEA, RWO, SCHE, EBAY, SLX, TIP, DIS, ITW, WMT, KMPR, PFE, SAP, IBB, SMLF, LLY, EA, VHT, VONG, CM, DVY, VXUS, GSG, DHS, GNR, FILL, ESGV, XES, SCHF, SIVR, SLV, SLYG, VFH, VGT, VIG, VSGX, VTWO, T, HMC, APD, MO, AMZN, WTRG, BAC, CCL, FUN, CVX, KO, D, XOM, F, GE, HSY, KD, IBM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, MET, VTRS, PEP, PBI, SO, SPB, WPRT, BRY, TARA, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cbiz+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,643,822 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 652,550 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,404,550 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,103,523 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 286,928 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 85,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1530.91%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 48,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 3,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.