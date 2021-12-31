Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, CVS Health Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells Humana Inc, DexCom Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, CVS, HCA, KROS, THC, IMGO, NRIX, ANGO, MRTX, AKYA, HALO, PHAT, FMTX, KNSA, ANAB, RPID, QTRX,
- Added Positions: DHR, BCRX, RCM, IRTC, NTRA, CTLT, ANIP, HZNP, IDXX, CDXS, XENE, SGEN, SDGR, KRMD, IQV, STRO, ALT, APEN, VCYT, TKNO, IMUX, HBIO, MRVI, CRL, ZYME, SIEN, SUPN, HCAT, ETNB, OPNT, MTEM, MNKD, SURF, AXGN, TELA, BLRX, CSLT, VSTM,
- Reduced Positions: DXCM, ACRS, PODD, RCUS, CDMO, ALNY, GOSS, RGEN, ABBV, FULC, IONS, AVTR, UTHR, PFMT, SMLR, XRAY, AZTA, REPH, ICAD, MDGL, ATEC, STXS, BCYC, KOD, ONCT, COO, OM, VERA,
- Sold Out: HUM, AMGN, DRNA, NOTV, BBIO, VCEL, CBIO, CALA,
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 73,112 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 90,198 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 58,847 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 37,823 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 32,906 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.61%
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 37,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 133,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $244.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 50,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 69,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Imago BioSciences Inc (IMGO)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Imago BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.22 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 58,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 292.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 400,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 107.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 300,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 90.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 61,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 124,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 60,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: (DRNA)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14.Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $42.17.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $43.64.Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 27.61%. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $381.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC still held 32,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 21.5%. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC still held 1,025,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Insulet Corp by 50.5%. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC still held 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 50.52%. The sale prices were between $31.38 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC still held 117,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc by 35.56%. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC still held 290,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
