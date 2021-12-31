Enstar Group LTD Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Ares Capital Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp

For the details of Enstar Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enstar+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Enstar Group LTD
- Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio.
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 915,711 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 588,058 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio.
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.48%. The holding were 915,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 81,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Enstar Group LTD. Also check out:
