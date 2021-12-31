Enstar Group LTD Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Ares Capital Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp

New Purchases: NEAR, ARCC, ORCC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Ares Capital Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enstar Group LTD. As of 2021Q4, Enstar Group LTD owns 11 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 915,711 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 588,058 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio.

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.48%. The holding were 915,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 81,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.