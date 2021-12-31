Invus Financial Advisors, LLC Buys IonQ Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Yext Inc

Investment company Invus Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IonQ Inc, sells Coupang Inc, Yext Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invus Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invus+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 3,164,571 shares, 28.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79%
- Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 1,612,077 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
- Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 7,819,690 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 7,819,690 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 2,768,586 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio.
Invus Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Invus Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invus Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invus Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invus Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying