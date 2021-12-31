Invus Financial Advisors, LLC Buys IonQ Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Yext Inc

New Purchases: IONQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IonQ Inc, sells Coupang Inc, Yext Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Invus Financial Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 3,164,571 shares, 28.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79% Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 1,612,077 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 7,819,690 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 7,819,690 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 2,768,586 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio.

Invus Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invus Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19.