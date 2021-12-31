Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. Buys Bird Global Inc, Sells UiPath Inc

Investment company Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Bird Global Inc, sells UiPath Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+growth+fund+iv+associates+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 13,122,433 shares, 68.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.3%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,380,646 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio.
- Bird Global Inc (BRDS) - 6,392,725 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 6,392,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. keeps buying