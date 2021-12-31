Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. Buys Bird Global Inc, Sells UiPath Inc

New Purchases: BRDS,

BRDS, Reduced Positions: PATH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bird Global Inc, sells UiPath Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+growth+fund+iv+associates+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

UiPath Inc (PATH) - 13,122,433 shares, 68.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.3% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,380,646 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. Bird Global Inc (BRDS) - 6,392,725 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 6,392,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.