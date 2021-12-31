Vestcor Inc Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Everest Re Group, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, CyrusOne Inc, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, Waters Corp, sells Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Everest Re Group, ISHARES TRUST, News Corp, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2021Q4, Vestcor Inc owns 1434 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,425 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,896 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 290,400 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 620,809 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,129 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 375,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 870.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,358,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 620,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 829.95%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 148,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Waters Corp by 2512.32%. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $316.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 157.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 184,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 405,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.