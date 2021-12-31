Vestcor Inc Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Everest Re Group, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: IRRX.U, SAFM, MNTV, EMBK, XPDBU, ANAT, LEV, OCDX, GFGDU, PRLHU, STAG, MCFE, SEDA.U, ALORU, ARNA, AAWW, VG, SHCAU, BLEUU, NFNT.U, UTAAU, GGAAU, IVCPU, SHAP.U, VNT, ADALU, KRC, TOACU, MCAAU, FLYA, CMCAU, SCUA.U, CCMP, ZION, SRC, PAE, ONYXU, MPRAU, VMGAU, APCA.U, APA, CMA, DXC, NPTN, CCSI, HAIAU, CLF, TXRH, ILPT, OAS, OGN, ICNC.U, SVNAU, RRAC.U, DSAQ, LFACU, LFACU, IVCBU, AGCO, AIN, ARCB, AVID, BDN, CVCO, CW, MHO, MTZ, MTX, MOG.A, CNR, NPK, NXST, PRFT, SPXC, VMI, VSH, WWD, AIMC, SMCI, ALSN, FANG, MPLX, GLOB, KRNT, LITE, REZI, BILL, ZI, LCID, GWHWS, GTACU, SEAT, PCCTU, RIVN, SANB, EGHT, RAMP, ALK, ACC, AEO, ABCB, AGO, BDC, BXMT, CENT, CPK, COLB, CMCO, CFR, DRH, EPC, FNB, PACW, FFBC, FLS, FLR, FULT, GPS, GEL, GT, HWC, HP, HUN, CEQP, INSM, KRG, LPX, MOD, MUR, ARGO, PDCE, PVH, ONTO, SSB, SPWR, SNV, TEX, TCBI, THO, TKR, TOL, UMPQ, UAA, AUB, X, NS, WBS, WLK, DK, CNK, ACM, PRO, CIM, NX, PMT, ARI, PEB, BKU, RLJ, CPRI, MTSI, ZWS, GMRE, ICLR, NRZ, AR, MGNX, PCTY, HQY, NEWR, APLE, GKOS, LAUR, BPMP, AQUA, CASA, CVET, RVLV, FVRR, CMBM, INMD, MAXN, ASAN, UPST, DM, AFRM, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, HOOD, THACU, TRAQ.U, HTAQ.U, WEL.U,
- Added Positions: ICLN, EEMV, CONE, WAT, GIS, MSFT, PFE, CHTR, XLNX, VNQ, AMZN, CHKP, NEM, CERN, NFLX, HLI, AA, TMUS, ADBE, JNJ, VZ, WCN, LBTYK, PG, INDA, CSCO, RGLD, VRSN, SPSC, BNL, ADI, CL, EXPD, GD, IBM, MPW, NUAN, RMD, RGR, INVA, GLPI, APH, IVZ, CTRA, IMKTA, LMT, MCHP, NOC, PH, O, REGN, RHI, APAM, SNDR, DOW, BWA, CF, CPT, CE, CINF, COST, EA, BEN, PEAK, IDXX, IP, JBSS, LNC, MHK, NWL, OKE, PFG, PHM, RF, SIRI, SPTN, TXN, UHS, WMK, WHR, DFS, MOS, SYF, OTIS, CSTA, COF, DISCA, DPZ, RDY, ETR, NTAP, NUE, PCG, DGX, RDWR, ROL, WU, DAL, DISCK, HPP, HII, TRU, SE, ALL, BMI, CDNS, LUMN, CAG, DLTR, DISH, ENTG, FDX, INFO, LII, SPGI, MNR, VTRS, NFG, ORCL, PPL, POWI, PGR, QDEL, SNA, TTC, UDR, VTR, WBA, PNR, IRT, ALLE, CIO, CABO, FOXA, FOX, ABNB, IWM, NLY, WTRG, ABR, AVB, BG, EQR, TGNA, ASR, HAL, HBAN, KEY, LAMR, MGM, NVAX, WRK, WCC, TDG, VMW, TRGP, ZG, PSXP, PAGP, CFG, AM, EPRT, BIPC, RPRX, DASH, TOLZ,
- Reduced Positions: PAVE, RE, SHV, NWSA, USMV, XLF, CCI, MA, CMCSA, AMT, BRK.B, PLD, DE, PTON, EFAV, TTWO, PM, PSA, UNP, ARE, ISBC, REXR, AAPL, WMT, ELS, SPG, CTXS, EXR, WFG, GRMN, WELL, MMC, SUI, RUN, AES, EQIX, SEDG, MDLZ, RDS.B, OUT, CHRW, GOOGL, EQC, FB, AMH, ATVI, LSI, CUBE, UPS, WY, INVH, DRE, HST, OHI, BXP, ED, LLY, NVDA, CENTA, V, TSLA, TWNK, VICI, ACN, CMI, SITC, GS, HD, ICE, IRM, LSTR, MRK, MAA, PEP, SBNY, TSM, UNH, TROX, SFM, BRX, ABT, BAC, C, DHR, DLR, DUK, FCX, GILD, HAIN, KIM, REG, SBAC, DIS, WST, XEL, NOW, UE, NSA, PYPL, PK, MRNA, SPAQ, SPAQ, AKR, UHAL, AMGN, CVS, CP, CLX, KO, DXCM, EW, XOM, HSY, INTC, INTU, LOW, MKTX, MCD, NKE, ES, ODFL, PAYX, QCOM, POOL, CRM, STX, SBUX, SNPS, TMO, UNFI, WM, WFC, STAR, MSCI, AVGO, FTNT, DG, AAT, MPC, ALEX, ABBV, CTRE, KEYS, GNL, IIPR, ASO, AURC, EFA, RSP, MMM, CB, ABMD, AMD, AKAM, MO, AEP, AXP, AON, AMAT, ADM, ATO, AZO, ADSK, ADP, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CASY, CAT, CNP, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CI, CCOI, COP, DD, EIX, EPD, EL, NEE, FCN, FISV, FLO, RHP, MNST, HIW, HON, HRL, HUM, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, INFY, TT, ISRG, CSR, SJM, JPM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, K, KMB, LRCX, MMP, MDT, MCY, MTD, MU, MPWR, MCO, MS, MSI, NYCB, NI, ORLY, PNC, PZZA, LIN, BKNG, PEG, RPT, SAIA, SHW, SO, SYK, TROW, TJX, TYL, USB, UMH, RTX, VRTX, WSO, ANTM, WERN, WMB, WIT, WEC, EBAY, CMG, ET, OMAB, BR, BX, LULU, MELI, AWK, OPI, RILY, PDM, CLDT, NXPI, GM, HCA, EPAM, ZTS, VEEV, GOOG, XHR, VIRT, SQ, MGP, COLD, DOCU, NET, FLWS, AOS, AAON, T, AAP, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALNY, AMED, HES, AEE, AFG, AIG, AWR, THRM, AMP, ABC, AME, ANSS, ACGL, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ASTE, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BSX, BRC, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, PARA, CMS, CWT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, CRL, CHE, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CRUS, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, CNS, SBS, CNX, STZ, COO, CPRT, CORT, GLW, ENLC, CCK, DHI, DCP, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DECK, DVN, DIOD, D, DOV, LCII, EOG, EGP, EMN, ETN, ECL, EMR, EFX, ERIE, ESS, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXPO, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FNF, FITB, FRME, FE, F, FELE, IT, GE, GPC, GTY, GPN, FUL, LHX, HIG, HAS, EHC, HTLD, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HPQ, HEP, HOLX, IEX, INCY, IFF, IPG, JBHT, J, JW.A, KLAC, KNX, LKQ, LH, SR, LVS, LEN, LBTYA, BBWI, LAD, LYV, MTB, MSM, HZO, MKL, MAR, MRTN, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MKC, MCK, MET, MOH, TAP, MLI, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NNI, NBIX, NJR, NYT, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NWN, NWE, ON, OXY, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PTC, PKI, PETS, PXD, PAA, PLUG, PCH, PRU, PWR, RPM, RMBS, RJF, RCII, RSG, REX, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, RUSHA, SEIC, SJW, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SGEN, SRE, SXT, SHEN, SSD, SLP, SWKS, LUV, SWX, SHYF, TRV, STAA, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, STE, NLOK, SYY, TECH, TTEC, TDY, TFX, TER, TTEK, TEVA, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UGI, URI, UTHR, UTL, UBA, VFC, MTN, VLO, VICR, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WAB, EVRG, WDC, WSM, WTW, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, IRBT, HEI.A, L, PAC, EDU, ICFI, LDOS, OC, IPGP, CQP, IBKR, PODD, TTGT, JAZZ, TEL, MASI, ULTA, LRN, BIP, KDP, AGNC, VRSK, LEA, GNRC, ST, SSNC, CBOE, FN, KKR, LYB, BWXT, TAL, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, PCRX, VC, INN, KMI, APO, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, APTV, REGI, GWRE, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, CG, PANW, GMED, QLYS, WDAY, WES, IQV, CDW, MUSA, RNG, BURL, ESI, TWTR, MMI, WIX, ARMK, HLT, AMC, ALLY, OGS, PAYC, MC, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, CZR, W, HUBS, SHLX, LBRDK, QRVO, DEA, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, WING, BLD, TDOC, KHC, Z, PEN, CSWI, NVCR, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, MEDP, TTD, COUP, VST, GOLF, BL, HWM, SNAP, HLNE, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ATUS, BKR, ROKU, MDB, ZS, DBX, CDAY, EQH, AVLR, FTDR, ELAN, DELL, FUTU, LYFT, TW, PINS, ZM, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, CLVT, CRWD, CHWY, AMCR, DT, TXG, DDOG, CARR, IAC, DKNG, OSH, SNOW, U, PLTR, BSY, XPDI, CZOO,
- Sold Out: MDLA, FIVN, CVA, CXP, XLRN, NGAB, TPIC, DAR, CSIQ, MTH, SLAB, MED, FRT, PAAS, STMP, AVA, FLYA.U, HVT, CWST, AQNU, VER, PPD, GGPI, FLOW, STOR, NGCA, IIAC, NHI, AQN, SWBK, LTC, RKLB, TVAC, DSAQ.U, EPR, CUZ, SEAH, HZAC, THMA, ATMR, GIG, CTT, KSU, TRNO, UUUU, EVR, MSON, BFS, DMYQ, SLVM, ALV, SNII, IACB, KD, ETRN, KURI, SAM, FSII, PNW, SAFE, LW, AHH, VOYA, BTG, XRX, USM, RNR,
For the details of Vestcor Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestcor+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,425 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,896 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 290,400 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 620,809 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,129 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (XPDBU)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Embark Technology Inc (EMBK)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 375,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 870.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,358,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 620,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 829.95%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 148,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waters Corp (WAT)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Waters Corp by 2512.32%. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $316.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 157.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 184,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 405,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: (CXP)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vestcor Inc. Also check out:
1. Vestcor Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vestcor Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vestcor Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vestcor Inc keeps buying