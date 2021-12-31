Bank of Marin Buys Wells Fargo, Block Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Fiserv Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, SQ, SBNY, FB, TSLA, ENJY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Block Inc, Signature Bank, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Marin. As of 2021Q4, Bank of Marin owns 126 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,271 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 15,306 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,856 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 26,409 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,088 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1351.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.