Bank of Marin Buys Wells Fargo, Block Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Fiserv Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, SQ, SBNY, FB, TSLA, ENJY,
- Added Positions: PFF, BNDX, JNJ, VOX, CLVT, PYPL, BLV, MS, MLM, EFA, GS, HD, VXF, ADBE, APTV, DIS, AMZN, DHR, GOOGL, HALO, ABT, WFC, JPM, VZ, LUV, V, IQV, TMO, CCI, COST, CVX, ICF, BRK.B, VB, SHW, LAD,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SCHD, IUSV, VTI, VNQ, INTU, XLC, CRM, BLL, AGG, SCHO, MRK, SPY, CTLT, XLK, TIP, ANET, DE, QQQ, ANTM, VFH, VV, VWO, ARKG, PANW, RTX, VGT, NKE, NVDA, NEE, XLE, SVAL,
- Sold Out: FISV, KD,
For the details of Bank of Marin's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+marin/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Marin
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,271 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 15,306 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,856 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 26,409 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,088 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1351.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bank of Marin. Also check out:
1. Bank of Marin's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bank of Marin's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bank of Marin's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bank of Marin keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros