Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys Intuit Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Merck Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Wells Fargo, Encompass Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q4, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 826 stocks with a total value of $18.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,722,201 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 322,429 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,880,984 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,722,992 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 201,296 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 785,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 847,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sigma Lithium Corp (SGML)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Sigma Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 652,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 62,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 5280.05%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 141,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,119,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 160.83%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 522,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 1249.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 715,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,375,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 19597.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 591,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Sold Out: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Sold Out: ForgeRock Inc (FORG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ForgeRock Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72.



