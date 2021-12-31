Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys Intuit Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: GOVT, CMDY, SCOAU, SGML, APPS, APPN, SILK, SPT, STVN, BLOK, IGOV, BCPC, CTRA, IIVI, TT, MPWR, PWR, RGEN, TRMB, ENPH, FATE, WMS, KEYS, NTLA, AVTR, RBLX, LFG, EGHT, AIG, ARWR, AJG, RIOT, AZO, CCJ, LNG, CTAS, CLF, COLM, COO, DKS, D, EXEL, GD, GFI, HSBC, JCI, KEY, LMT, NNI, SAVA, PZZA, PRU, RRX, SIVB, STAA, SPWR, UAA, AUY, FLUX, VNDA, MNOV, TMUS, BX, LRN, BLNK, CDXS, VUZI, KKR, FRC, YNDX, PVG, REGI, PRLB, WDAY, HASI, TWOU, MTLS, PLNT, AXSM, SMPL, CRSP, BL, SE, SMAR, INSP, FOXA, LEVI, IMAB, MNMD, ZI, SUMO, ASAN, UPST, DNMR, AFRM, WOOF, ATSPU, COUR, GLBE, VMEO, LTCH, HTZ, VTEX, TBLA, TBLA, NU, DRIV, ESGU, INDA, IPAY, IXG, META, QCLN, TUR, XLC, YINN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intuit Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Merck Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Wells Fargo, Encompass Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q4, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 826 stocks with a total value of $18.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,722,201 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 322,429 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,880,984 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,722,992 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 201,296 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 785,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 847,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Sigma Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 652,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 62,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 5280.05%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 141,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,119,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 160.83%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 522,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 1249.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 715,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,375,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 19597.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 591,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in ForgeRock Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72.