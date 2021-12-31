TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Globant SA, Yandex NV, XP Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ozon Holdings PLC, Bank Bradesco SA

New Purchases: GLOB, YNDX, XP, PDD, ON, NIO, BEPC, FDX, LMT, NETI, PL,

GLOB, YNDX, XP, PDD, ON, NIO, BEPC, FDX, LMT, NETI, PL, Added Positions: CX, HDB, RNW, VNET, BABA, QFIN, OC, WY, NIU, ICLK, WTW, LNN, OTLY,

CX, HDB, RNW, VNET, BABA, QFIN, OC, WY, NIU, ICLK, WTW, LNN, OTLY, Reduced Positions: DQ, KC, TSM, CCEP, MNSO, IBP, NOAH, HUIZ, PV, ASX, FSLR, WMS, OPA.U, SEDG,

DQ, KC, TSM, CCEP, MNSO, IBP, NOAH, HUIZ, PV, ASX, FSLR, WMS, OPA.U, SEDG, Sold Out: PBR, OZON, BBD, ZLAB, GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, VALE, JPM, V, WFC, ANTM, LYB, LHX, FIS, EOG, AVTR, NEM, FTDR, URI, AON, CLDR, VIOT, UHS, LBRDK, PNM, GPX, BBL, ICLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Globant SA, Yandex NV, XP Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, HDFC Bank, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ozon Holdings PLC, Bank Bradesco SA, Daqo New Energy Corp, Zai Lab during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TT International Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q4, TT International Asset Management LTD owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 32,033,738 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.74% 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 8,138,304 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Globant SA (GLOB) - 512,237 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. New Position ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) - 18,884,122 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% VNET Group Inc (VNET) - 13,000,398 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 512,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 1,485,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 2,367,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 223,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 32,033,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,311,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 138,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Oatly Group AB by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.