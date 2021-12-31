TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Globant SA, Yandex NV, XP Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ozon Holdings PLC, Bank Bradesco SA

- New Purchases: GLOB, YNDX, XP, PDD, ON, NIO, BEPC, FDX, LMT, NETI, PL,
- Added Positions: CX, HDB, RNW, VNET, BABA, QFIN, OC, WY, NIU, ICLK, WTW, LNN, OTLY,
- Reduced Positions: DQ, KC, TSM, CCEP, MNSO, IBP, NOAH, HUIZ, PV, ASX, FSLR, WMS, OPA.U, SEDG,
- Sold Out: PBR, OZON, BBD, ZLAB, GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, VALE, JPM, V, WFC, ANTM, LYB, LHX, FIS, EOG, AVTR, NEM, FTDR, URI, AON, CLDR, VIOT, UHS, LBRDK, PNM, GPX, BBL, ICLR,
These are the top 5 holdings of TT International Asset Management LTD
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 32,033,738 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.74%
- 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 8,138,304 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 512,237 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) - 18,884,122 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- VNET Group Inc (VNET) - 13,000,398 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 512,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 1,485,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 2,367,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 223,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 32,033,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 76.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,311,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 138,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Oatly Group AB by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63.Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.
