Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Biogen Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a.. As of 2021Q4, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. owns 776 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,590,795 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,170,728 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 736,553 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,091 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 394,908 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,453,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 133,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 346.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 841,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3631.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 276,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 601.07%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $209.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 120,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 244.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 344,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 629,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 899,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.