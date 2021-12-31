Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: XLRE, SUSB, DELL, SHYG, NBIX, VEEV, ESGE, URA, CP, DT, ET, ALLY, CROX, MTN, HUBS, DVA, KRE, DISCK, MKL, FNF, LSXMK, AEM, LYLT, M, SIRI, RH, SBNY, AAXJ, FOX, LSXMA, DBX, ASML, NET, BHC, CAKE, CCJ, WPM, AOS, TTOO, KBE, BBBY, RY, OTLY, NOK, CCSI, CIBR,
- Added Positions: XLE, EMB, BIIB, GOOGL, GILD, PFE, BABA, AMGN, SHV, AMD, BRK.B, GS, AVGO, GOOG, EW, SPY, EEM, REGN, VRTX, ISRG, QCOM, UBER, ABT, AMAT, CRM, MRK, BMY, GMED, IBM, LUMN, MRNA, SJR, ATVI, GLW, COST, DOCU, XOM, NVDA, SNAP, SQ, SYK, WYNN, C, XLF, LEMB, TGT, WMT, ABBV, ANTM, BBY, CDW, CVS, EA, LEN, ORCL, ROST, TXN, IQV, AGG, MS, NLOK, LUV, URI, USB, WU, BX, BWA, COF, CBRE, CHRW, CHD, FDX, GM, IDXX, KNX, LOW, NOC, TROW, TRIP, MMM, AFL, ALGN, ANET, T, AVB, CTRA, CDNS, CAT, CMG, CINF, CSCO, CLX, DD, LLY, EMR, EOG, FTNT, FOXA, HIG, KEYS, KKR, KR, LH, MTCH, MSI, MSCI, NTAP, OTIS, PANW, RF, SE, TSM, TRV, TSN, VALE, WBA, ALL, AWK, CERN, CFG, EBAY, ENPH, EXPE, FB, FITB, IT, GPC, HPE, HPQ, HBAN, IR, ICLN, ITUB, KEY, KLAC, KHC, LYFT, MGA, XLB, NDAQ, OKE, PEP, PVH, DGX, SPGI, SNOW, SEDG, SBUX, SYF, ULTA, WMB, GWW, ZBRA, ZM, AIZ, ATH, TECH, BA, BSX, CCL, CNC, CAG, CRWD, DPZ, DKNG, DTE, DRE, EPAM, EXR, F, BEN, GIL, HAS, HD, XLI, IPG, IVZ, HEZU, EFA, JPM, LYV, LKQ, L, LULU, MCO, NCLH, PKI, PSA, RJF, SLB, XHB, XOP, SPLK, VRSN, PARA, WST, WHR, XP, AIG, NLY, ANSS, ADSK, BRFS, BIP, BG, CAH, CARR, CBOE, CHWY, CPRT, CMI, DRI, DAL, FANG, DISCA, DOW, DUK, EL, FTS, FBHS, GPS, HII, ILMN, IMO, IRM, ECH, EWU, IBB, SOXX, IFRA, JD, KSS, MAR, NEM, NEE, NKE, NI, NTR, OTEX, PD, PH, PTON, PENN, PINS, PLD, RL, RBA, SWKS, SNA, XBI, SWK, SNPS, TDOC, TEVA, TD, TFC, TWTR, UGI, UAA, VRSK, VZ, WM, WELL, WDC, WRK, WY, XPO, ZG, AAP, AEIS, APD, ABNB, ALK, AA, ARE, AQN, LNT, AYX, ABEV, AEE, AEP, ABC, AJG, ATO, AZO, AVY, BKR, BMO, BBWI, BYND, BIO, BLK, BKNG, BXP, BRO, BF.B, AI, CZR, CM, CGC, KMX, CTLT, CNP, CRL, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, CMS, CMA, BVN, STZ, COO, CTVA, DQ, XRAY, DFS, DISH, DLTR, D, DXC, ECL, EFX, EQR, ESS, ETSY, EVRG, ES, EXC, FRC, FE, FISV, FMC, FNV, GNRC, GD, GL, EAF, GPK, PEAK, MOMO, HSIC, HSY, HES, HST, HWM, HUM, IEX, INFO, ITW, INCY, IP, TAN, IPGP, IGV, EZU, EWG, EWH, IYW, JNPR, K, KMB, KIM, KMI, LNC, LMT, LPX, MTB, MRO, MMC, MAS, MKC, MELI, MGM, MAA, MHK, MPWR, MNST, MOS, NWL, NWSA, NTRS, NRG, NUE, NVR, PCAR, PKG, PAAS, PBCT, PNC, POOL, PPG, PPL, PTC, PEG, PWR, O, RDFN, REG, REGI, RSG, RMD, RHI, SBAC, SEE, SRE, SHAK, SHW, SON, DIA, GLD, KOMP, STT, SLF, SIVB, SYY, TFX, TRI, TTC, TDG, UDR, UAL, UPS, VGT, VTR, VFC, VMC, WRB, WCN, WEC, WFG, WAB, XYL, YPF, Z, ZBH, ZION, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SHY, IYR, IXC, IGF, TSLA, IVV, MCHI, IWM, LRCX, SPG, AAPL, EWZ, CVX, FFIV, JNJ, BAC, BMRN, CTSH, CL, FIS, PYPL, BIL, TU, V, QQQ, ACWI, FDS, GE, HOLX, INTC, DIS, KO, DHR, OMC, PAYX, PG, SO, VGK, ADBE, AU, CI, DXCM, FLT, FLOT, EWP, EWT, NSC, QRVO, TMO, VCSH, AGCO, A, ADP, BAX, CHTR, EXPD, IFF, EWM, EWW, TUR, MPC, TAP, ROKU, TTWO, TWLO, X, VLO, AME, ADI, BLL, GOLD, BDX, CGNX, CMCSA, EIX, FSLY, GWRE, HQY, HRL, EWJ, EWY, KGC, LVS, LDOS, MA, MTD, NFLX, NDSN, ORLY, PRU, ROK, ROP, SHOP, SSNC, XLK, TMUS, TSCO, WEX, XEL, YUM, ZTS, ABMD, ADS, AXP, AMT, BUD, ADM, BBD, BKI, BR, CF, CME, COP, XLY, CCI, EQIX, RE, FSLR, FCX, GPN, GT, HAL, HCA, XLV, INTU, IEI, IXG, LQD, INDA, EPOL, ERUS, EZA, SLV, SJM, JKHY, JXN, MKTX, MCD, MU, OXY, OKTA, PLTR, PXD, PLUG, NOW, FEZ, TDY, TTD, VTRS, WAT, WFC, AFRM, AKAM, ALB, AAL, AMP, APH, APA, MT, BK, BP, CPB, CDAY, ED, BAP, DDOG, DVN, DLR, EMN, ERJ, ETR, FTV, GIS, GGB, GSK, GGAL, HLT, TLT, KD, MRVL, MAT, NIO, PSX, PHM, QSR, RNG, XME, TPR, TECK, TER, TLRY, TLRY, TJX, TRMB, UNP, UHS, XLU, VOO, VMW, XRX, XLNX, ZS,
- Sold Out: IWF, ILF, PBR, CABO, BNS, KSU, XLP, CAE, VICI, WPC, PNW, SWN, CLF, INGR, RDS.A, GDX, VIPS, VNO, PAGS, AUY, PDCE, PCH, TCOM, ALGT, EWC, CHGG, FRT, INDY, RAD, IIVI, BIDU, BB, ZTO, IWO, VMEO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,590,795 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,170,728 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 736,553 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,091 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 394,908 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 3,453,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 133,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 346.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 841,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3631.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 276,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 601.07%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $209.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 120,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 244.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 344,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 629,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 899,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.Sold Out: (KSU)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
